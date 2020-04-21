‘Mortified’ Atlanta business owners have no intention of following Trump-loving governor’s order to reopen

Trump-loving Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shocked many residents in his own state on Monday when he announced that bowling alleys, gyms, and other businesses would be allowed to open as soon as Friday.
The Daily Beast reports that many residents in Atlanta, including some who are small business owners who have been economically hammered by the pandemic shutdown, are seething about Kemp’s decision to reopen at a time when the number of daily new cases in the state is still rising.
“I am mortified and appalled he would open us up in the middle of our coronavirus peak,” said Jamie Booth, owner of Melange Hair Salon in Atlanta.
“I know small business owners are hurting and desperate—we are too,” local restaurant owner Meherwan Irani said. “But if we lose the public’s trust and confidence right now, because we reopened even though it wasn’t safe, we’ll risk losing that trust for a long time to come.”
Alison Auerbach, whose husband works in emergency rooms in Cobb County, denounced Kemp in even more scathing terms.
“The lack of testing and reliable data in Georgia means reopening is based on absolutely nothing but greed and the desire to kiss the president’s ass,” she said. “I think he’s an asshat, and you can quote me.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.