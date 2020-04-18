MSNBC’s Joy Reid slams lockdown protesters waving Confederate flags: ‘What the hell does that have to do with a pandemic?’
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid excoriated the protesters demonstrating against coronavirus lockdowns in the Midwest — and noted their bizarre usage of Confederate iconography in a discussion with presidential historian Jon Meacham.
“I want to put back up this photo of these Ohio protesters that went viral this week,” said Reid. “A lot of people said it looked like a zombie movie. Sombie directors also think so too. It looked like a scene out of the walking dead or whatever. What is this rage that these — that these protesters, one of them is running for office, I should note, one of the people in that office. What is it that they’re trying to channel here?” added Reid. “Is this sort of neo-Confederacy, and what the hell does that have to do with a pandemic?”
“It is the vernacular of fear,” said Meacham. “We have two tributaries in American life. We have a tributary of hope, of building of a journey toward a more perfect union despite our manifest faults and we have a tributary of fear which is they are coming for us. And there’s always been a they. There’s been a they since the 1790s when john adams and the Federalists passed the Alien and Sedition acts which gave the United States power to deport immigrants that he just deemed to be undesirable.”
“I think what we’re seeing now is the manifestation in this particular moment of pandemic and let’s be clear, the pandemic for many people is creating anxiety and a even more distrust of the institutions that one would ideally count on to deliver social order,” said Meacham.
Health experts worried Trump administration will push FDA to rush COVID-19 vaccines out before they are proven: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that health experts are concerned the Trump administration will push the Food and Drug Administration into approving vaccines for the coronavirus pandemic without the proper level of research or testing beforehand.
"President Donald Trump’s habit of touting potential coronavirus cures during daily White House briefings has changed the game for drugmakers, who are dropping their usually secretive ways to aggressively court public opinion," reported Sarah Owermohle. "From Gilead releasing anecdotal results on the drug remdesivir to Johnson & Johnson’s new reality series on the making of its experimental vaccine, pharmaceutical companies are seeking to shape the narrative like never before. The PR push could raise false hope about therapies that don't end up working, or even put pressure on the Food and Drug Administration to approve drugs and vaccines whose effectiveness isn't clear."
S. Dakota GOP governor busted by Harvard doctor for ‘simplistic’ plan to send workers back to jobs as COVID-19 ravages state
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy," Harvard health expert Dr. Ashish Jha poured cold water on plans by Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) to rush workers back to their jobs during the COVID-19 health crisis at a time when a major meatpacking plant in her state has been designated a coronavirus "hot-spot."
In a word, he called her desire to get back to normal "simplistic."
After watching a clip of the Republican governor defending her decision to keep the state open, host Reid asked Jah what he thought getting workers back.
"I understand business-friendly, but it's hard to run businesses when you have workers getting sick and dying," he began. "What we need to understand is that if you want to be business-friendly, you have to be health-friendly first. If we can protect people's public health, we can put in the things that keep workers safe and healthy. We can get back to business when it's appropriate, but to try to just keep going, as though the pandemic doesn't exist is obviously going to end up causing a lot of business harm and I think more importantly harming more people, particularly folks who don't have a lot of reserve. It's simplistic that somehow you can choose business over people's health."
