Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe begs Trump to ask ‘coward’ Ron DeSantis to shut down Florida before his ‘jackass’ supporters die

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called on President Donald Trump to urge one of his strongest supporters to shut down Florida to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is resisting calls to order a statewide lockdown during the outbreak, and the “Morning Joe” host said the president must exercise his leadership to save his own supporters from the deadly virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Ron DeSantis, Mr. President, is too much of a coward to shut down the state of Florida on his own, you need to give him a call today and tell him to shut down the state of Florida,” Scarborough said, “or there are going to be a lot of dead senior citizens that are going to have to be buried over the next couple months because of this virus. That’s science, that’s not politics. It’s Republicans, as well as Democrats, that are going to die. People in the greatest generation, a lot of them born in World War II or born during the Great Depression and grew up and were around during World War II and help build the American century.”

“Those are the people who are being betrayed and abandoned right now because the governor of the state of Florida won’t shut down beaches and sandbars,” he added, “and I tell you, last weekend, I saw pictures from last weekend the sandbars were still packed. By the way, Mr. President, a lot of Trump flags on the boats at the sandbars with people acting like total jackasses infecting each other, taking those viruses home and infecting their grandparents and sending them to hospitals.”

Scarborough begged the president to call DeSantis and ask him to issue a lockdown order.

“The recklessness is just unbelievable,” he said. “Please call Ron DeSantis since he doesn’t have a backbone, apparently, since he still can’t see everything that’s been happening over the past couple of months and still won’t do what is required to save senior citizens from this hellish end to their life, dying alone. Give him a call today, Mr. President, and tell him to do the right thing and shut down Florida. This impacts you too. If you don’t want to do it for the right reason, do it for the political reason.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘God don’t like stupid’: Louisiana church shamed for defying pandemic rules with Tuesday night service

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

A church in Louisiana is facing criticism from some local residents after it defied a ban on large gatherings to hold a service on Tuesday night.

CBS News reports that the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana held a service that was packed with hundreds of worshipers even though the church's pastor is already facing misdemeanor charges for previously defying the ban.

Some demonstrators gathered outside the church to protest it for endangering public health, including one person who held a sign that read, "God don't like stupid."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Trumpists’ will ‘live with the stain’ of downplaying coronavirus threat for a ‘lifetime’: Morning Joe panelists

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" agreed that President Donald Trump's supporters will live with the "stain" of denying the coronavirus for the rests of their lives.

Host Joe Scarborough blasted Trump-loving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for keeping his state open in an apparent attempt to protect the president, and he again hammered right-wing broadcasters for downplaying the threat for the same reason.

"I do want to underline the recklessness of talk show radio hosts and people online and Trumpists, these Trump hacks who push and who have been mocking people like Zeke Emanuel who warned about this day coming and so they, of course, are attacked online," Scarborough said. "I was attacked online by an idiot about quoting the Imperial College study, and then, of course, the president is now quoting those same numbers. So, of course, I'm sure they'll fall in line and talk about how brilliant Donald Trump was."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Philadelphia hospital to remain closed during coronavirus pandemic because owner demands big fee: report

Published

53 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Philadelphia scrapped plans to reopen an empty hospital that could house nearly 500 patients amid the coronavirus pandemic after its owner demanded the city pay him nearly $1 million per month.

This article first appeared on Salon.

The city hoped to use the shuttered Hahnemann University Hospital as it raced to find available beds to handle the rising number of patients with the coronavirus. Philadelphia has been one of the hardest-hit cities, reporting more than 1,300 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image