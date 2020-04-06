Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe rips his own network for airing ‘rambling illiterate’ Trump’s time-wasting press conference

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski unloaded on President Donald Trump for dragging his medical experts onstage to watch him push an unproven coronavirus treatment.

The “Morning Joe” co-hosts ripped the president for calling an unscheduled press briefing Sunday to promote hydroxychloroquine — which White House officials and medical experts disagree over its effectiveness as a treatment for the deadly virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is when the idiots have been exposed for who they are in the time of America’s greatest needs,” Scarborough said. “Last night, the president attacked a governor, he pushed an unproven drug, and then he continued, saying that the buck doesn’t stop here. I must ask, Mika, what did America get out of cable news networks running a two-hour rambling press conference, where he says the same exact things every time?”

Scarborough said the president neglected to give an update on the medical supply shortage and the continued testing shortfall.

“I mean, dramatic testing shortages in the president’s hometown county, where Mar-A-Lago is, Palm Beach County, and you also have the numbers spiking up across the nation,” he said. “We have a crisis of hospital beds, not only in New York City, but I’m worried about rural America, where the rural health cares been ravaged over the past decade by continual cuts in Medicaid by Republicans. We’re in a crisis, and he’s continuing for, what, the third week now, to push an unproven drug.”

Scarborough ripped his own network for broadcasting those news conferences.

“Why is MSNBC, why is CNN, why is Fox, why is any network running these press conferences where he keeps talking about an unproven drug that might work for malaria, might work for lupus, doesn’t work for this?” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brzezinski questioned whether Trump had a personal stake in that drug, and she asked why he pulled his medical experts away from their work to stand alongside him onstage.

“A lot of people would say, follow the money, there’s got to be some sort of financial tie to someone somewhere that has the president pushing this repeatedly,” she said. “More importantly, he had Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and Dr. [Deborah] Birx, which most people — I think we can universally agree — are trying to slow the spread or trying to contain this virus, are trying to save American lives. We are looking at our worst week yet ahead.”

“They’re trying to save American lives, and he has them scrambling for 90 minutes to prepare for a two-hour news conference,” Brzezinski added. “He’s going to exhaust his top tier so he can get his needy camera time, so he can get out there and riff, quite frankly, illiterately, saying things that aren’t true, going off script. By the way, I have to ask, who wrote that script? It was as if an eighth-grade politics debate team wrote it. It was pathetic. We are this a place right now where the president is getting in the way of progress and taking time away from the team that is supposed to be helping us get out of this crisis. He wasted our time and theirs.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

John Oliver busts Trump, ‘moron’ Jared Kushner and the GOP governors: ‘I pray you never show your face again’

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver told Stephen Colbert in an interview that filming his show during the shutdown has been difficult because he has technological issues. He described it as being akin to a civilian being forced to land a plane. But the host managed to make it through to bash President Donald Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and the governors of Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Oliver began by attacking Trump for praising himself for only 200,000 people, likely dying of coronavirus in the U.S. instead of millions.

"OK, setting aside the fact that leading disease forecasters are mystified at how Trump got to those numbers, trying to spin 200,000 deaths as a good job because it's not millions, is the most callous way to minimize the deaths of Americans imaginable," Oliver said. "Were it not for the fact that Trump responded to 9/11 on 9/11 by pointing out that he used to own the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan, now he owns the tallest. And the thing is, that wasn't just offensive, it wasn't even true."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

What it feels like to survive COVID-19’s dreaded ‘cytokine storm’

Published

8 hours ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

Of all the possible compounding effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the cytokine storm is one of the most feared. An immune system overreaction in which the body is flooded with the eponymous signaling molecules, those who suffer a cytokine storm are at risk of dying at the hand of their own immune system, as an indirect effect of the virus they are fighting.

This is the opposite of how we think of our immune system working: if we have a good, strong immune system, we should be safe from the novel coronavirus, right? Unfortunately in this case, too much of a good thing is not a good thing. This is true beyond the example of the cytokine storm, as there are other diseases, often milder ones, caused by a misbehaving immune system; lupus, allergic reactions and celiac disease are all examples of overactive immune responses.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This president has blood on his hands’: Congresswoman rips Trump for touting anti-Malaria drug as miracle cure

Published

8 hours ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

The nation's top expert on infectious diseases was forced once again on Sunday to negate President Donald Trump's latest claim that an anti-malaria drug can treat coronavirus, which the president made at his Saturday evening press conference.

On CBS's "Face the Nation," National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci told host Margaret Brennan that "in terms of science, I don't think we could definitively say it works," regarding the use of hydroxychloroquine for the virus.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image