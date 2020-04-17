MSNBC’s Morning Joe unleashes hell on ‘stupidity’ of Fox News’ TV doctors for downplaying deaths of COVID-19 victims

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough launched a full-throated attack on Dr’s Mehmet Oz and Dr. Phil McGraw to kick off Friday’s “Morning Joe” calling them stupid and questioning their motives for downplaying the death toll of coronavirus victims during their appearances on Fox News on Thursday.
Using Dr. Oz stating there might be an acceptable number of deaths if children were returned to school soon despite the COVID-19 pandemic, both Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski hammered the doctors — and Fox News for spouting misinformation to the public on an almost daily basis.
ADVERTISEMENT
Following a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci having to shoot down Fox News personality Laura Ingraham for comparing COVID-19 to AIDS, host Scarborough claimed “there is an angle” as to why the conservative network of downplaying the crisis.
Referring to the rhetoric as “stupidity,” Scarborough continued, “I mean, my god. As Dr. Fauci said, it is unprecedented.”
“I want to show one more thing that I saw,” Scarborough continued as he showed a Twitter screenshot. “I don’t sleep much especially during this crisis. I saw this in the early morning, I think. it was Erick Erickson who put up this chart– a conservative. He said, ‘This is not the flu,’ sources of CDC COVID tracking project. Look at the lines: here’s Dr. Oz’s car crashes, you have the flu, Dr. Phil. you have the 2017/2018 flu, the ’57/’58 Asian flu with pneumonia. Look at the line that goes up for COVID-19.”
Watch below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
As part of the fall-out from Donald Trump's campaign of misinformation about the coronavirus in an attempt to re-start the economy and salvage his re-election prospects, billionaire Bill Gates has become the target of supporters of the president because he has very publicly differed with the president on how to handle the health crisis.
And with that have come conspiracy rumors about the Microsoft founder who is sinking a portion of his fortune into finding a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 virus.
According to a report from New York Times, Gates delivered a speech back in 2015 that warned of a coming pandemic which has given rabid fans of Trump -- as well as the QAnon conspiracy mongers -- fodder for accusing the businessman of suspicious behavior.
Another day, another TV doctor with a lack of bedside manner while discussing the coronaviruson Fox News.Dr. Phil McGraw appeared Thursday with Laura Ingrahamand proceeded to rant against the country’s shutdown because of COVID-19.“Two hundred and fifty people die a year from poverty. And the poverty line is getting such that more and more people are going to fall below that because the economy is crashing around us. And they’re doing that because people are dying from the coronavirus. I get that, but, look, the fact of the matter is we have people dying, 45,000 people a year die from automobi... (more…)
President Donald Trump is already trying to push a "comeback" narrative in the United States' handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as he's given some states the green light to reopen next month.
But Dr William Hanage, a professor of the evolution and epidemiology of infectious disease at Harvard University, thinks that it is crazy to treat the pandemic as though it's already over.
Writing in The Guardian, Hanage warns against politicians who say that we have already passed the "peak" of COVID-19 cases when the reality is that the virus appears to be far more resilient than the seasonal flu.