National GOP Senatorial Committee warns candidates: ‘Don’t defend Trump’ on pandemic response

Published

1 min ago

on

The Republican Party has seemingly given up on defending President Donald Trump’s widely criticized response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now advising its Senate candidates to instead put the blame on China.

Politico reports that the National Republican Senatorial Committee is making attacks on China the centerpiece of its efforts to deflect blame for the crisis, while at the same time trying to paint Democrats as being “weak” on China.

In a memo sent out to Senate candidates, the committee says that prospective senators should praise Trump’s China travel ban, but should otherwise avoid getting into a debate about how he’s handled the crisis.

“Don’t defend Trump, other than the China Travel Ban — attack China,” states the memo, which also describes COVID-19 as “a Chinese hit-and-run followed by a cover-up that cost thousands of lives.”

The difficulty for the party is that President Donald Trump has repeatedly praised the Chinese government for its handling of the virus, including specific praise for President Xi Jinping.

“China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus,” Trump wrote just three months ago. “The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘The food supply chain is breaking’: Industry giant warns coronavirus could cause meat shortages

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

One of the nation's largest meat processors issued a dire warning about the food supply chain during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods purchased a full-page ad in Sunday's edition of the New York Times warning that the COVID-19 crisis was forcing the closure of meatpacking facilities and disrupting the supply chain, reported Yahoo News.

‘Grotesque, deadly failure’: Trump USDA under fire for allowing millions of pounds of produce to rot as food insecurity surges

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

"The Agriculture Department took more than a month to make its first significant move to buy up surplus fruits and vegetables."

With food insecurity on the rise across the U.S. as the coronavirus pandemic continues to drive unprecedented job losses and economic disruption, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is facing backlash from lawmakers, farmers, and advocacy groups for its failure to act with urgency as millions of pounds of produce rot in fields across the nation.

"While other federal agencies quickly adapted their programs to the coronavirus crisis, the Agriculture Department took more than a month to make its first significant move to buy up surplus fruits and vegetables—despite repeated entreaties," Politico reported Sunday, noting that the USDA's belated response came "as food banks across the country scramble to meet a massive surge in demand."

White House adviser flops when CNN’s Berman asks why Trump promoted claim that COVID-19 deaths are inflated

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro had no answer on Monday after being asked why President Donald Trump promoted a tweet that claimed medical professionals are deliberately inflating the COVID-19 death toll to harm the president's reelection campaign.

During an appearance on CNN, host John Berman grilled Navarro about Trump's promotion of a new conspiracy theory revolving around doctors who are out to get the president.

"What evidence do you have, if any, that people are inflating the mortality rate to make the president look bad?" Berman asked.

Navarro seemed surprised by the question and rapidly tried to change the subject.

