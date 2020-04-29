Quantcast
Connect with us

National security expert drops truth bomb on Trump supporters convinced Trump is about to ‘clear’ Michael Flynn

Published

1 min ago

on

National security expert and Lawfare editor in chief Benjamin Wittes explained in an extensive Twitter thread why President Donald Trump’s supporters shouldn’t count their chickens before they’re hatched when it comes to Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

“Hold the champagne—and maybe put away whatever you’re smoking,” he told Trumpland on Wednesday evening. “Gen. Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI not because he was framed but because he got a sweet-ass deal to avoid massive criminal liability for being an unregistered agent of a foreign power while working for a presidential transition. He also avoided his son’s prosecution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New documents show that the FBI had a conversation about the need to get Flynn to admit in questioning that he violated the Logan Act, which prevents unregistered foreign agents from doing business with international governments on behalf of the United States. There was a discussion that they also look for occasions where Flynn lied under oath. As former federal prosecutors pointed out, it’s something FBI agents do to all suspects. Flynn is no exception.

“While in the White House, he unequivocally lied to both the Vice President of the United States and to the chief of staff to the President of the United States about his interactions with the Russian ambassador,” explained Wittes. “And he was fired for it. Nothing that has come out suggests the facts that he admitted to in the context of his plea are untrue or that his plea was coerced in any way.”

He acknowledged that Trump may still pardon Flynn, but Flynn will never be “cleared” and Judge Emmet Sullivan won’t be surprised by the latest “revelations.”

Read his full Twitter thread.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ron DeSantis humiliates himself during briefing attacking local news article that wasn’t even about Florida

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

At a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) attacked the media for its coverage of his coronavirus pandemic policy in Florida. As part of his criticism of the media, he posted an article from Tampa Bay News 9 about a shortage of ventilators, and complained that it had mischaracterized the situation in Florida.

At his reopening plan press conference, @GovRonDeSantis displays a @BN9 story quoting doctors who warned of a shortage of ventilators. “We’ve done much better than anyone said we were going to do,” the governor says of the way things have so far played out. pic.twitter.com/cx42Gc3h6p

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘FBI agents didn’t make Flynn lie’: Ex-federal prosecutors call BS on latest ‘evidence’ on Michael Flynn

Published

48 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

The right-wing news has come up with "emails" that they say reveals a perjury trap was devised for Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

In the early days of President Donald Trump's transition, Flynn worked to get a secret back channel to Russia. It became part of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. When Flynn was questioned about it, he lied to the FBI, which is a crime.

According to the emails, the FBI discussed that their "goal" was "to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired." They said that their goal was to get him to admit he violated the Logan Act, which criminalizes negotiations with foreign governments by anyone unauthorized. Trump staff were reaching out to Russia prior to being inaugurated. Flynn also revealed that it wasn't just him, but a "very senior member” of the Trump team also likely violated the Logan Act, too.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New study reveals the best conditions for spreading coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Hospital workers treating COVID-19 patients are known to face a higher risk of acquiring the novel coronavirus that causes the disease. Yet the nature by which the virus spreads is still poorly understood, hindering experts' ability to completely limit transmission. Now, a new study published in the journal Nature provides some clues as to the rooms and environments that coronavirus spreads more readily. The study looked specifically at hospitals and the different rooms within, along with the nature of ventilation.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image