Quantcast
Connect with us

National Stockpile almost out of protective gear before COVID-19 pandemic peaks

Published

1 min ago

on

The U.S. Strategic National Stockpile is nearly out of crucial medical equipment before the coronavirus pandemic hits its apex.

The Department of Health and Human Services told the Associated Press that the stockpile is nearly out of the N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, gowns and other medical supplies needed to protect medical workers treating COVID-19 patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

That statement confirms federal documents released earlier Wednesday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee showing about 90 percent of that medical equipment has already been distributed to state and local governments.

The remaining 10 percent will be held back in reserve for federal response efforts.

“The President failed to bring in FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) early on, failed to name a national commander for this crisis, and failed to fully utilize the authorities Congress gave him under the Defense Production Act to procure and manage the distribution of critical supplies,” said House Oversight chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY). “He must take action now to address these deficiencies.”

Trump has blamed the states for not preparing better for the pandemic, but the AP reported Sunday that his administration wasted nearly two months after warnings in early January.

Bulk orders for medical supplies did not come until mid-March, after hospitals in some states were already treating thousands of patients.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Fighting for survival’: Inside the union where coronavirus put 98% of members out of work

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

Last June, D. Taylor, the president of the union Unite Here, stood before a throng of hotel, casino and food service workers. They’d packed into a giant ballroom at the MGM Grand casino in Las Vegas to hear their leader celebrate the accomplishments of one of the few success stories in private-sector union organizing.

To thunderous applause, Taylor ticked off the victories. The union, he said, was pulling thousands of members and their families into better existences, winning contracts with generous health care plans and pensions and safer, fairer working conditions. And it was gaining power, he said, helping labor-friendly Democrats win key races in Nevada and Arizona, with ambitious plans for 2020, including voter drives in Florida and Arizona.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A company promised the government cheap ventilators — but they never delivered and is now charging quadruple the price for new ones

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

The Dutch company that received millions of taxpayer dollars to develop an affordable ventilator for pandemics, but never delivered them, has struck a much more lucrative deal with the federal government to make 43,000 ventilators at four times the price.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that it plans to pay Royal Philips N.V. $646.7 million for the new ventilators — paying more than $15,000 each. The first 2,500 units are to arrive before the end of May, HHS said, and the rest by the end of December.

Philips refused to say which model of ventilator the government was buying. But in response to questions from ProPublica, HHS officials said the government is purchasing the Trilogy EV300, the more expensive version of the ventilator that was developed with federal funds.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New York’s coronavirus crisis tracked back to European travel — not China: scientists

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

The New York Times reported Wednesday that scientists have tracked the cases of coronavirus in New York back to travel from Europe.

The Times explained that genomes show the link to those who came down with the virus back in February.

President Donald Trump has been celebrating his decision to shut down some travel from China, though not all travel. A whopping 430,000 people have traveled from China to the United States since the coronavirus crisis.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out