Quantcast
Connect with us

Navy officials fear sailors are losing confidence in their pandemic leadership: CNN correspondent

Published

20 mins ago

on

On CNN Tuesday, in the wake of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly’s resignation amid the scandal over relieved Capt. Brett Crozier, CNN correspondent Barbara Starr reported that the Navy is worried the coronavirus pandemic, and the controversy over their response, has shaken troops’ confidence in their leadership.

“The Navy very much wanting to move on from this,” said Starr. “They want to get those sailors healthy, they want to eventually get the ship back out to sea. But most important, you’ll remember that video of hundreds of sailors cheering their captain as he left the deck for the last time. They want that crew to feel like the Navy — and they want all of the Navy sailors to feel like somebody is looking after them in this crisis and that is — the fact that that was called into question may be the biggest crisis for the Navy at this point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Navy officials fear sailors are losing confidence in their pandemic leadership: CNN correspondent

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

On CNN Tuesday, in the wake of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's resignation amid the scandal over relieved Capt. Brett Crozier, CNN correspondent Barbara Starr reported that the Navy is worried the coronavirus pandemic, and the controversy over their response, has shaken troops' confidence in their leadership.

"The Navy very much wanting to move on from this," said Starr. "They want to get those sailors healthy, they want to eventually get the ship back out to sea. But most important, you'll remember that video of hundreds of sailors cheering their captain as he left the deck for the last time. They want that crew to feel like the Navy — and they want all of the Navy sailors to feel like somebody is looking after them in this crisis and that is — the fact that that was called into question may be the biggest crisis for the Navy at this point."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus is forcing the GOP to admit its theory of governance is a myth: op-ed

Published

54 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

In an op-ed for New York Magazine's Intelligencer this Tuesday, Eric Levitz writes that as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spiral out of control, the Republican Party is silently admitting one thing: that its theory of governance is a "lie."

According to Levitz, the three principles of GOP governance is the assumption that undocumented immigrants are a scourge on society; the gutting of federal agencies will make government run more efficiently, and the super rich are solely to be credited for their exorbitant incomes.

Levitz writes that Trump was making a "halfway convincing show of governing" that those claims are rooted in some sort of reality -- but that's was before the coronavirus hit.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns after attacking beloved USS Roosevelt captain

Published

56 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Thomas Modly has resigned as the acting secretary of the Navy, according to CNN.

Modly was caught on tape attacking Capt. Brett Crozier in a call with the crew of the USS Roosevelt after the captain's letter to leaders begging for help was revealed online.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image