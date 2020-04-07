Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns after attacking beloved USS Roosevelt captain

Thomas Modly has resigned as the acting secretary of the Navy, according to CNN.

Modly was caught on tape attacking Capt. Brett Crozier in a call with the crew of the USS Roosevelt after the captain’s letter to leaders begging for help was revealed online.

He accused Crozier of committing a “betrayal” and creating a “big controversy” in Washington by spreading his letter so widely among the Navy.

He attacked the captain as either “too naive” or “stupid” to do his job.

Sailors reported that they felt like they were being yelled at and shouted back at the message from Modly. He also endured a huge uprising of anger and frustration from the public. Navy veterans echoed the sentiment in their own angry responses.

Just 24-hours later, he sent his resignation. It hasn’t been revealed if President Donald Trump accepted it.

As CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart noted, President Donald Trump initially praised the decision to dismiss the captain. He sense the winds shifting.

Let not forget the President initially praised this decision until he felt the wind shifting. https://t.co/7WKr7EhcVY — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 7, 2020

Read the full report from CNN.