Quantcast
Connect with us

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns after attacking beloved USS Roosevelt captain

Published

23 mins ago

on

Thomas Modly has resigned as the acting secretary of the Navy, according to CNN.

Modly was caught on tape attacking Capt. Brett Crozier in a call with the crew of the USS Roosevelt after the captain’s letter to leaders begging for help was revealed online.

He accused Crozier of committing a “betrayal” and creating a “big controversy” in Washington by spreading his letter so widely among the Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He attacked the captain as either “too naive” or “stupid” to do his job.

Sailors reported that they felt like they were being yelled at and shouted back at the message from Modly. He also endured a huge uprising of anger and frustration from the public. Navy veterans echoed the sentiment in their own angry responses.

Just 24-hours later, he sent his resignation. It hasn’t been revealed if President Donald Trump accepted it.

As CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart noted, President Donald Trump initially praised the decision to dismiss the captain. He sense the winds shifting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report from CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus is forcing the GOP to admit its theory of governance is a myth: op-ed

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

In an op-ed for New York Magazine's Intelligencer this Tuesday, Eric Levitz writes that as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spiral out of control, the Republican Party is silently admitting one thing: that its theory of governance is a "lie."

According to Levitz, the three principles of GOP governance is the assumption that undocumented immigrants are a scourge on society; the gutting of federal agencies will make government run more efficiently, and the super rich are solely to be credited for their exorbitant incomes.

Levitz writes that Trump was making a "halfway convincing show of governing" that those claims are rooted in some sort of reality -- but that's was before the coronavirus hit.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns after attacking beloved USS Roosevelt captain

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Thomas Modly has resigned as the acting secretary of the Navy, according to CNN.

Modly was caught on tape attacking Capt. Brett Crozier in a call with the crew of the USS Roosevelt after the captain's letter to leaders begging for help was revealed online.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Devastating column outlines why Trump’s coronavirus response was ‘doomed to fail’

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appointed a new chief of personnel for the White House that had no experience in the White House or personnel. It infuriated the head of the Office of Personnel Management so much she quit.

Johnny McEntee, the new director of the Office of Presidential Personnel reports directly to the president. But according to the Washington Post, the youngster's inexperience is now causing problems for a White House desperate for experience.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image