New Mavis Staples song to help Chicago seniors hit by virus
Soul legend Mavis Staples on Friday released a new charity song, “All In It Together”, to raise funds to help elderly people in Chicago through the coronavirus.
Produced by Jeff Tweedy, of Wilco fame, 80-year-old Staples said the song “speaks to what we’re going through now”.
“Everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not,” said the veteran civil rights campaigner, who first shot to fame with The Staples Singers.
“It doesn’t matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are… it can still touch you. It’s hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness.”
The song is being released on Bandcamp and all the main streaming platforms.
Proceeds will go to My Block, My Hood, My City, Staples said, a Chicago organisation ensuring seniors have access to the essentials needed to fight COVID-19.
Staples last album, “We Get By”, which came out last year, was written with Ben Harper.
Listen:
Top South Dakota Republicans face investigation for appearing to be drunk during crucial coronavirus session
Lawmakers in South Dakota are investigating whether or not Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer (R) was drunk during a meeting earlier this week -- a meeting that dealt with new legislation regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the Rapid City Journal reports.
Another South Dakota Republican, Brock Greenfield, is also under investigation for his conduct during the meeting.
"Langer and Greenfield oversaw the Senate proceedings from a conference room in the Capitol as lawmakers convened through teleconference to decide on a series of emergency bills for the coronavirus outbreak," the Journal reports. "As the Senate prepared to adjourn Tuesday morning, Sen. Phil Jensen, a Rapid City Republican, said he had heard Langer was intoxicated and had interrupted meetings in the House and Senate. He then attempted to move to create a disciplinary committee."
Trump busted by own officials for lying about forcing GM to make desperately-needed ventilators as people die
According to a report by USA Today, Donald Trump was not telling the truth when he told the American public that he was forcing General Motors to start manufacturing desperately needed ventilators to save the lives of Americans with severe COVID-19 symptoms.
The report notes that one week ago, the president stated that he would use the powers contained in the Defense Production Act to compel the automaker to start retooling and make the medical devices, however three sources within his own administration, speaking on the condition of anonymity said that "the government is still exploring its options and has not yet placed an order under the Defense Production Act for any of the machines."