New White House chief of staff Meadows searching for replacement for press secretary Stephanie Grisham: report

According to a report from Axios, new White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is currently seeking a replacement for press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

The report from Jonathan Swan, notes that Meadows has already been privately meeting with Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah and is also considering Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, who used to be a regular on the cable news program, according to White House sources who spoke with him.

According to Swan, “Meadows’ start on Tuesday as Trump’s new chief presents a chance to overhaul a press shop that’s kept a low profile since President Trump ended the tradition of daily press secretary briefings,” before adding, “It’s not clear whether Meadows intends to replace Grisham or to bring in a press secretary to supplement her communications director role — and whether he intends to resume regular briefings on topics beyond the coronavirus.”

In an interview with Swan, Grisham stated, “Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I’ve also been in quarantine. If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press.”

