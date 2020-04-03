Quantcast
New White House chief of staff Meadows searching for replacement for press secretary Stephanie Grisham: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from Axios, new White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is currently seeking a replacement for press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

The report from Jonathan Swan, notes that Meadows has already been privately meeting with Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah and is also considering Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, who used to be a regular on the cable news program, according to White House sources who spoke with him.

According to Swan, “Meadows’ start on Tuesday as Trump’s new chief presents a chance to overhaul a press shop that’s kept a low profile since President Trump ended the tradition of daily press secretary briefings,” before adding, “It’s not clear whether Meadows intends to replace Grisham or to bring in a press secretary to supplement her communications director role — and whether he intends to resume regular briefings on topics beyond the coronavirus.”

In an interview with Swan, Grisham stated, “Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I’ve also been in quarantine. If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press.”

You can read more here.

 

 


Kushner family’s real estate company may get mortgage help even if it can make payments: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Jared Kushner's family business stands to benefit from a provision in the the coronavirus relief package that allows apartment building owners to halt federal mortgage payments on some properties.

Kushner Companies controls thousands of low- and moderate-income housing units across the country, and some of them are funded through an $800 million federally backed loan they obtained last year, reported Politico.

The COVID-19 relief package allows building owners to temporarily freeze mortgage payments on those types of properties if they promise not to evict tenants who cannot pay their rent, which essentially shifts the burden of housing low-income renters from landlords to taxpayers.

Secret Service signs $45,000 ’emergency order’ for golf carts at Trump club amid pandemic: report

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

The Secret Service signed a $45,000 "emergency order" to rent golf carts at President Donald Trump's Virginia golf club on Monday, according to The Washington Post.

The agency signed a contract, which it described as an "emergency order," to rent 30 golf carts from a West Virginia-registered company called Capitol Golf Cars and Utility Vehicles from April 1 until the end of September, according to the report. The contract did not mention Trump but it "closely mirrors" previous contracts the agency signed before protecting the president at his New Jersey and Florida golf resorts.

Sean Hannity threatens to sue media outlets for criticizing Fox News’ coronavirus coverage

Published

42 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Fox News host Sean Hannity threatened to sue a purported "media mob" during a Wednesday night segment, in which he addressed criticisms who rebuked the right-wing network's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic as dangerous.

This article first appeared in Salon.

