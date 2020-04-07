New White House press secretary once promised: ‘We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here’

Newly named White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently insisted that President Donald Trump would stop the coronavirus before it impacted Americans.

McEnany made the remarks in late February to Fox Business host Trish Regan, who was fired for calling the virus a “hoax.”

“This president will always put America first, he will always protect American citizens,” McEnany insisted at the time. “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism come here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?” she added.

In the time since McEnany made the statement, over 360,000 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Watch the video below from Fox Business.

On the same day Larry Kudlow said coronavirus was “contained” on Feb. 25th, Trump’s campaign spox made an even more bold claim. “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here..and isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama.” pic.twitter.com/O0DDH3Rvkw — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 4, 2020

Interesting clip from Feb 25. The host has been suspended by Fox Business for her #coronavirus coverage. Her guest, Kayleigh McEnany, who claims “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here” is the new White House Press Secretary pic.twitter.com/chkVbkqUqI — Fabian Reinbold (@fabreinbold) April 7, 2020