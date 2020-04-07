Quantcast
Connect with us

New White House press secretary once promised: ‘We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here’

Published

24 mins ago

on

Newly named White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently insisted that President Donald Trump would stop the coronavirus before it impacted Americans.

McEnany made the remarks in late February to Fox Business host Trish Regan, who was fired for calling the virus a “hoax.”

“This president will always put America first, he will always protect American citizens,” McEnany insisted at the time. “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism come here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?” she added.

In the time since McEnany made the statement, over 360,000 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Watch the video below from Fox Business.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

New White House press secretary once promised: ‘We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here’

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Newly named White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently insisted that President Donald Trump would stop the coronavirus before it impacted Americans.

McEnany made the remarks in late February to Fox Business host Trish Regan, who was fired for calling the virus a "hoax."

"This president will always put America first, he will always protect American citizens," McEnany insisted at the time. "We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism come here."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans know Trump botched the coronavirus response because he can’t do two things at once: op-ed

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Republicans on Capitol Hill are already admitting that President Donald Trump can't do two things at once.

The Atlantic explained Tuesday that it has become clear that the White House was focused solely on impeachment and nothing else during the last part of 2019 and in early 2020.

Last week Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blamed Democrats for impeaching Trump, making it clear that the president was too distracted by trying to keep his job that he wasn't able to do his job.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mayor ’embarrassed’ after he orders cops to round up social distancing violators — and they find his wife at a bar

Published

38 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

An Illinois mayor told his city's police department to round up people violating stay-at-home orders in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. During their patrols this Sunday, they stumbled on his wife who was hanging out at a local bar, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker posted on Facebook that one of the people cited in the roundup was his wife, Shannon Walker.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image