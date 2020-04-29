Quantcast
New York making plans for socially-distant subway when coronavirus lockdown relaxes

Published

1 min ago

on

NEW YORK — MTA officials are scrambling to ensure New York’s subway system doesn’t turn into a rolling petri dish for a new wave of coronavirus infections once state officials begin easing lockdown measures.With nearly 6 million daily commuters pre-pandemic and not enough space to sneeze — let alone stand several feet apart — there’s a growing concern that a return to regular work life will make some straphangers super-spreaders.Rules put in place earlier this month that require subway riders to wear face coverings are expected to remain in place for months to come, officials said. But even wi…

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

All coronavirus and no campaign rallies. Does Donald Trump have a Florida problem?

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

MIAMI — Grappling with a pandemic that has put his leadership under a microscope and kept him far from home, President Donald Trump’s popularity is diminishing in Florida.Throughout the month of April, with the economy, campaigns and society in general upended, polls have found Trump falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden and struggling to win the trust of voters in his adopted home state. Surveys also suggest Trump is losing ground with senior citizens — a conservative-leaning demographic that is most vulnerable to the severest symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavir... (more…)

‘The Infiltrators’ uniquely documents bravery of Dreamer activists attacking Florida detention center from within

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra’s film “The Infiltrators” is a fascinating experiment in nonfiction storytelling that remains engaging, even when its unique style falters, thanks to an unbelievable true story of impassioned activism.In 2012, during the height of the debate over undocumented immigrants and the political fight over the DACA and DREAM Act, a few young Dreamers decided to take a different tack, risk it all and make themselves and their activism bold, aggressive and visible. Spearheaded by Mohammad Abdollahi, the group, no longer content with sit-ins and petitions, decided to attac... (more…)

Florida coronavirus cases surpass 32,800 as death toll grows

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

MIAMI — Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 708 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 32,846. There were 83 new deaths announced — the highest reported on a single day — bringing the statewide death toll to 1,171.The 83 new deaths are the most the state has announced in one day since April 14, when 72 deaths were reported.Besides the high death toll, Tuesday’s number of new cases is also the highest the state has seen in the past three days. Saturday was the lowest, when the state reported a total of 306 new cases and nine deaths — a ste... (more…)

