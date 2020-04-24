New York Times slammed for ‘terminal both-sides-ism’ after reporting on Trump’s disinfectant rant

At his nightly coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, April 23, President Donald Trump suggested that household disinfectants such as Lysol could be ingested as a way to ward off coronavirus — an idea so dangerous that the manufacturers of Lysol, Reckitt Benckiser, had to warn users that their product should only be used as a disinfectant and should not be ingested under any circumstances. Trump is being lambasted on Twitter for making such a ridiculous suggestion — and some Twitter users are slamming the New York Times for going too far to achieve balance when reporting on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a White House briefing, President Trump theorized — dangerously, in the view of some experts — about the powers of sunlight, ultraviolet light and household disinfectants to kill the coronavirus https://t.co/cm6fyxqQ0O — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 24, 2020

Twitter user @PaulWuster implied that what was real-life reporting from the New York Times on Trump’s press conference was the sort of parody that would be made up by “the staff of The Onion.” And @RemmieYeo, similarly, tweeted, “It’s like The Onion came to life to satirize 19th century America in the 21st.”

It’s like The Onion came to life to satirize 19th century America in the 21st. pic.twitter.com/UXRbLxziDQ — Remmington (@RemmieYeo) April 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump repeatedly claims that the New York Times has a vendetta against him. But as some Twitter users see it, the Times went way overboard in its effort to be even-handed.

This headline is cutesy garbage. THE STORY IS THAT THE PRESIDENT IS SO STUPID HE SUGGESTED INJECTING LYSOL — Daniel Chun (@dannychun) April 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@BoiseJim7, quoting the Times, posted, “’Dangerously in the view of some experts’”- what the hell is wrong with your paper? It’s dangerous period! That’s an objective fact, not an opinion! Holy hell!” And @cluebcke described the Times’ reporting as “terminal both-sides-ism,” while @RationalWiki asked the Times, “Sirs, could you please detail for us the editorial process that leads to both-sidesing drinking bleach? Thank you.”

@DavMicRot wrote, “Cannot believe I need to write this, but: Despite what the @nytimes implies here in their pathetic attempt at False Equivalency, *ALL* experts agree that injecting yourself with bleach will kill you. So, do not listen to the President, it will kill you.

ADVERTISEMENT

@Jmatonak sarcastically posted, “bleach keeps you young, so i’ve been told ’cause nobody who drinks it lives to get old!” And David Rothschild, @DavMicRot, tweeted, “Cannot believe I need to write this, but: Despite what the @nytimes implies here in their pathetic attempt at False Equivalency, *ALL* experts agree that injecting yourself with bleach will kill you. So, do not listen to the President, it will kill you.”

According to @gilmored85, “If you can’t state unequivocally that injecting yourself with disinfectants is bad, you have no business in journalism.”

Cannot believe I need to write this, but: Despite what the @nytimes implies here in their pathetic attempt at False Equivalency, *ALL* experts agree that injecting yourself with bleach will kill you. So, do not listen to the President, it will kill you. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What on earth are you doing with that headline? "In the view of some experts" implies there are experts who think that ingesting bleach or Lysol is good science. It. Is. Not. — Victoria Brownworth ☣ #QuarantineSavesLives (@VABVOX) April 24, 2020

They've been pulling this crap for decades. The NYT is as "liberal" as The Heritage Foundation. They always defend Republicans. They bashed Hillary for 24 years straight. — glitterybug79 (@glitterybug79) April 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE: The New York Times later rephrased their opening paragraph.

OK, here’s more context. In fact, the @NYTimes used that bizarre construction *in print* and then changed it online without any mention of it. pic.twitter.com/ulCcsjKBF4 — Dan Kennedy (@dankennedy_nu) April 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

That paragraph now states, “On Thursday, he returned to that theme at the daily White House coronavirus briefing, bringing in a top administration scientist to back up his assertions and eagerly theorizing about treatments involving the use of household disinfectant that would be dangerous if put inside the body, as well as the power of sunlight and ultraviolet light.”