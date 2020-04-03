New York’s Cuomo to use National Guard to confiscate unused ventilators to fight COVID-19

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will issue an executive order allowing the state to confiscate unused ventilators and other medical equipment.

The Democratic governors said Friday he will sign the order authorizing the National Guard to commandeer personal protection equipment and other medical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus outbreak in New York City and elsewhere in his state.

“I’m not going to let people die because we didn’t redistribute ventilators,” he said.

Cuomo said he would personally pay for them afterwards if necessary.