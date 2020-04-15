New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern takes pay cut as virus hits economy
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Wednesday she will take a 20 percent pay cut in a symbolic act of solidarity with people struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ardern said her personal salary, those of her fellow ministers and of top public servants would be slashed by a fifth for six months.
The move will see Ardern’s annual pay fall from around NZ$470,000 (US$285,000) to NZ$376,000, costing her about NZ$47,000 over the six-month period.
“While it in itself won’t shift the government’s overall fiscal position, it is about leadership,” she told reporters.
“This was always just going to be an acknowledgement of the hit that many New Zealanders will be taking at the moment.”
The centre-left leader said the cut would not be implemented across the public service.
“Many people in our public sector are frontline essential workers — nurses, police, healthcare professionals,” Ardern said.
“We are not suggesting pay cuts here, nor would New Zealanders find that appropriate.”
New Zealand is in the midst of a four-week COVID-19 lockdown that has paralysed the economy, with thousands of jobs losses already announced.
Economic modelling released by the Treasury department this week predicted unemployment — currently about 4.0 percent — could soar to almost 26 percent in a worst-case scenario.
Ardern said her wage cut was a small contribution to easing pay inequalities in society.
“If ever there was a time to close the gap between different positions, it’s now,” she said.
“This is where we can take action which is why we have.”
Opposition leader Simon Bridges said that he would also take a 20 percent pay cut.
Ana Kasparian's #NoFilter
Coronavirus hit ‘like a bomb’ in Ecuador’s capitol — and mortuaries are ‘overwhelmed’: report
Ecuador's economic capital Guayaquil is reeling from the most aggressive outbreak of COVID-19 in Latin America after the pandemic hit the city "like a bomb," its mayor said.
Cynthia Viteri has emerged from her own bout with the virus to battle the worst crisis the port city of nearly 3 million people has known in modern times.
"There is no space for either the living or the dead. That's how severe the pandemic is in Guayaquil," Viteri told AFP in a phone interview Monday.
Mortuaries, funeral homes and hospital services are overwhelmed, and Viteri said the actual death toll from the virus is likely much higher than the official national figure of 369.
Ana Kasparian's #NoFilter
Trump touted Abbott Labs’ quick COVID-19 test — but HHS document shows only 5,500 are on the way for entire US
A coronavirus test made by Abbott Laboratories and introduced with considerable fanfare by President Donald Trump in a Rose Garden news conference this week is giving state and local health officials very little added capacity to perform speedy tests needed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.“That’s a whole new ballgame,” Trump said. “I want to thank Abbott Labs for the incredible work they’ve done. They’ve been working around-the-clock.”Yet a document circulated among officials at the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency this week shows that state ... (more…)
Ana Kasparian's #NoFilter
Dr. Fauci gets added security as Trump fans denounce him as ‘deep state’ agent
The government assigned additional security for Dr. Anthony Fauci in the face of growing threats and fawning admirers.
The infectious-diseases expert has become the face of the U.S. government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, and he has also become a target for criticism from right-wing commentators and bloggers who want President Donald Trump to ease social distancing restrictions to restart the economy, reported the Washington Post.