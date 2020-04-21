NFL superstar Tom Brady kicked out of park closed due to virus New
American football superstar Tom Brady was found exercising in a Florida city park closed due to the coronavirus and kicked out, the local mayor said.
Brady, 42, moved to Tampa recently after signing a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, closing a successful two-decade stint with the New England Patriots.
During a daily update Monday on the virus, Tampa mayor Jane Castor said a warden spotted someone exercising alone in one of the city’s parks, which are closed to prevent help curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
“She went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady,” she said.
“Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve” the city said on its Twitter account.
Brady, married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced on March 20 that he was leaving the Patriots after winning a record six titles and signing a two-season contract with the Buccaneers, for which he was reported to earn $50 million.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Georgia mayor rips GOP governor for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions while his hospitals are still packed with victims
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday morning, the mayor of Albany, Georgia ripped into the Republican Governor Brian Kemp for his plans to relax safety standards put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the crisis is unabated in his city.
With host Berman introducing Bo Dorough as mayor of one of Georgia's hardest-hit cities during the COVID-19 health crisis, the mayor immediately called the roll-back of rules dangerous.
"Let me first say that I understand the governor had a difficult decision to make," the mayor began. "I do, however, think he made the wrong decision and on three levels. As a citizen, we need to understand that reopening the economy should be guided by benchmarks and not dates. That reopening the economy should be a gradual and controlled process. and that's not what we're seeing here."
COVID-19
Trump says he’s aiming to shield corporations from legal liability for workers who contract Covid-19 on the job
"Businesses are asking for the right to expose their workers to fatal risks with no consequences. It's bad economics and bad policy."
President Donald Trump said during a press briefing Monday evening that his administration is aiming to shield corporations from legal responsibility for workers who contract the novel coronavirus on the job, a move that the Chamber of Commerce and right-wing advocacy groups are aggressively lobbying for as the White House pushes to reopen the U.S. economy against the warnings of public health experts.