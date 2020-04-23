Nikki Haley endorses letting state governments go bankrupt — and it immediately blows up in her face

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Thursday gave a thumbs-up to Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) plan to let state governments go bankrupt — and she was instantly met with furious blowback from many of her Twitter followers.

“States should always plan for a rainy day just like any business,” Haley wrote. “I disagree that states should take Fed money or be bailed out. This will lead to taxpayers paying for mismanagement of poorly run states. States need to tighten up, make some cuts, and manage.”

As Haley’s followers pointed out, there are many problems with her argument.

In the first place, many private businesses are being bailed out with government money right now, regardless of whether they had planned “for a rainy day” or not.

Additionally, Haley’s own state of South Carolina is annually one of the biggest beneficiaries of federal largess, as it receives an average of just over $5,000 in federal aid per resident — the 12th-highest per-capita amount of America’s 50 states.

Check out some angry reactions to Haley’s tweet below.

Big businesses got bailed out and individuals got free money with no strings attached, whether they were spending it on white collar crimes or drugs. But sure, firefighters and police officers and transportation workers should have to suffer. You’re a ghoul. — Ben Yelin (@byelin) April 23, 2020

you already bailed out wall street, why not leave the teachers and firefighters twisting in the wind? — Michael Tae Sweeney (@mtsw) April 23, 2020

So do you disagree with giving money to businesses right now, as the President and Senate are doing? Should they have saved for this rainy day? — Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure (@DanRiffle) April 23, 2020

When your state had some rainy days, you ran to the federal government for money.https://t.co/COU5MUTbmc — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) April 23, 2020

Preach Nikki, this taxpayer here would only like to pay for the mismanagement of poorly run corporations that will spend their money on executive bonuses. Those paramedics, firefighters, and state services have had it too easy! — TomT (@TomT91004188) April 23, 2020

South Carolina receives $7.87 back from Washington for every $1 its citizens pay in federal tax. pic.twitter.com/AnOjp8upo2 — Doug Bernstein (@DougBernstein) April 23, 2020

This is why no Republican should ever be put in charge anything ever again. Governments are not “businesses,” nor should they be run “like businesses.” — rzrwiresunrise (@rzrwiresunrise) April 23, 2020

So, this is why South Carolina received ZERO money from the federal government when you were governor?

🙄🙄🙄🙄

Oh, snap! Google tells everything. When you were governor, the state had the HIGHEST rate of federal funding of ALL states! https://t.co/hgOkbqrrU5 — Professor Darren Hutchinson (@dissentingj) April 23, 2020

Wow, I totally can not believe I ever supported you and thought you would be a good President one day. — Lynn (@bonsignore007) April 23, 2020

Under your leadership, SC took more federal money than most states, Nikki. You know this & are intentionally lying. Shame on you. — michele collins (@michele5411) April 23, 2020

you failed to plan for a literal rainy day and were happy to take the federal government’s money: https://t.co/Z00mSkEa2D — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) April 23, 2020