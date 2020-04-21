Quantcast
Connect with us

Ohio COVID-19 recovery panel goes off the rails after businessman says the virus is a plot to ruin Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

An Ohio state legislature hearing about recovering economically from the COVID-19 pandemic went off the rails after a local businessman said that the entire virus was a plot to harm President Donald Trump’s chances at winning the 2020 election.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Bill Bader Jr., owner of Summit Motorsports Park said that all of the public safety measures adopted during the pandemic were enacted for the sole purpose of hurting the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was a government overreach that was politically motivated, quite frankly, to derail our commander in chief’s ability to be re-elected for four more years,” Bader said during a discussion hosted by a GOP-controlled Ohio House panel. “It was more politically motivated than erring on the side of the health and safety and well-being of the citizens of this great country of ours. The media reaction incensed, scared, struck fear in the hearts of people to the point where it blinded people to their constitutional rights.”

Bader was then asked by Democratic Ohio State Rep. David Leland if he honestly believed that Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was part of a global plot to undermine the president.

“Yes,” Bader replied. “I think this was a well-constructed plan. I think the timing of it was unique.”

Bader also questioned the reported death tolls from the disease in the United States.

“I understood that every fatality that took place in the United States of America, there was a check box that it was mandated that they perish as a result of the coronavirus,” he said. “Are there truly 41,000 fatalities due to COVID-19?”

ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, no doctors are required to say that everyone who dies under their care died from being infected by the coronavirus.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ohio COVID-19 recovery panel goes off the rails after businessman says the virus is a plot to ruin Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

An Ohio state legislature hearing about recovering economically from the COVID-19 pandemic went off the rails after a local businessman said that the entire virus was a plot to harm President Donald Trump's chances at winning the 2020 election.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Bill Bader Jr., owner of Summit Motorsports Park said that all of the public safety measures adopted during the pandemic were enacted for the sole purpose of hurting the president.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lockdown protesters want to ‘force people to play by Republican death-cult rules’: op-ed

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

In an op-ed at The Nation this Tuesday, Elie Mystal argued that people protesting the country's stay-at-home orders are inherently hypocritical, since they're claiming to be defending their personal freedom while risking the freedom of others to remain healthy.

"The 'liberate America' protesters—and calling them 'protesters' is being generous to the small band of fake-news enthusiasts who have been deployed in battleground states to fight this newest front in the culture wars—seem to be under the impression that individual hardiness can protect them from Covid-19 and jump-start the economy," Mystal writes. "They claim to want the freedom to make their own choices about their health and safety during the pandemic, but what they really want is to force other people to risk their lives so the economy can rebound."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Louisiana pastor who defied COVID-19 order arrested for driving church bus at pro-lockdown protester

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

A Louisiana pastor who has refused to halt services during the coronavirus pandemic was arrested this week after he was accused of threatening a protester with a church bus.

The Associated Press reported that pastor Tony Spell had turned himself in to the Baton Rouge Central Police Department and "was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and improper backing."

Police department spokesperson Debbie Dougherty said that Spell had backed his church bus in the direction of a person who was protesting against the decision to continue holding services.

Continue Reading
 
 