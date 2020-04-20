Oil prices close below zero in unprecedented collapse
Oil prices plunged below zero on Monday for the first time in history, with the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closing at -$37.63 a barrel.
The unprecedented price plunge comes as demand for energy collapses amid coronavirus-induced lockdowns and traders don’t want to get stuck owning crude with nowhere to store it.
Much of the drop into negative territory was chalked up to technical reasons — the May delivery contract is close to expiring so it was seeing less trading volume, which can exacerbate swings. But prices for deliveries even further into the future, which were seeing larger trading volumes, also plunged. Demand for oil has collapsed so much due to the coronavirus pandemic that facilities for storing crude are nearly full.
Tanks could hit their limits within three weeks, according to Chris Midgley, head of analytics at S&P Global Platts.
Stocks were also slipping on Wall Street in afternoon trading.
Halliburton swung between gains and sharp losses, even though it reported stronger results for the first three months of 2020 than analysts expected. The oilfield engineering company said that the pandemic has created so much turmoil in the industry that it “cannot reasonably estimate” how long the hit will last. It expects a further decline in revenue and profitability for the rest of 2020, particularly in North America.
In the stock market, the mild drops ate into some of the big gains made since late March, driven lately by investors looking ahead to parts of the economy possibly reopening as infections level off in hard-hit areas. Pessimists have called the rally overdone, pointing to the severe economic pain sweeping the world and continued uncertainty about how long it will last.
“Oil down is normally good for the rest of the sectors, but you can make the argument that it is so low that it’s not good for anybody in terms of what it’s going to do to unemployment and economic growth,” said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq were both down, as were Asian markets the Nikkei in Tokyo, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong and South Korea’s Kospi.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)
Breaking Banner
LA County study suggests coronavirus infection rate is up to 55 times higher than official count: report
Los Angeles County released a new study on Monday that suggests COVID-19 coronavirus has spread far further in southern California than the official count.
The study, conducted by the University of Southern California (USC) and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
"Based on results of the first round of testing, the research team estimates that approximately 4.1% of the county's adult population has antibody to the virus. Adjusting this estimate for statistical margin of error implies about 2.8% to 5.6% of the county's adult population has antibody to the virus- which translates to approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county who have had the infection. That estimate is 28 to 55 times higher than the 7,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the county by the time of the study in early April," the county said in a press release announcing the results.
Breaking Banner
GOP senator tries to distract voters from her stock scandal by boasting about her work for Trump
The budding political career of Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), a wealthy businesswoman appointed to Georgia's vacant Senate seat, was critically wounded following reports she made suspicious stock trades in industries impacted by the coronavirus pandemic while receiving classified briefings on the virus unavailable to the public.
Since the news has emerged, Loeffler has struggled to protect her image. She has claimed that it is "socialist" to criticize her finances. She has also announced she is liquidating her stock portfolio, but this has rung hollow to some observers given that she still plans to reinvest the money she made off it. Now, a GOP group has been set up to anonymously attack Loeffler in favor of Rep. Doug Collins, who is challenging her in the open Senate primary.
COVID-19
‘Jesus is my vaccine’: Coronavirus pandemic policy protestors echo Tea Party mania
A few Americans are attending a handful of coronavirus pandemic protests across the nation, protests organized by right wing groups, some with ties to the family of President Donald Trump's Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. These mostly fake grass roots protests – "astroturf," as they used to be called – are an outlet for conservatives unwilling to stay at home and sacrifice like their forefathers and foremothers did during World War II.
The target is no longer President Barack Obama but protestors appear to have dug up their old Tea Party garb and flags, this time adding God in to the mix.