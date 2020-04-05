Quantcast
Connect with us

Oklahoma governor criticized for doing coronavirus photo-op outside quarantine without protective equipment

Published

1 min ago

on

Typically when there is a disaster or a crisis, politicians take to the streets to shake hands, give hugs, and survey the land. With the coronavirus things are different. People are trying to stay apart, protect themselves from germs, and keep the virus contained. One person didn’t seem to get the memo, however.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) was among the few governors who refused to issue a shutdown order in his state, preferring to allow cities to make their own decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, he bragged on Twitter about standing shoulder to shoulder with a group of students from Enid, Oklahoma, while a majority of Americans where photos show few were observing the six-foot rule.

Finally, after bucking the trend and being called out on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Stitt decided to order social-distancing. But while the government claims to be doing all of the right things, he’s not living the quarantine life. Instead, he’s visiting places around Oklahoma to talk to people on the front lines of the crisis, without a mask.

Photos showed no one in the lab was wearing personal protective equipment as they huddled together.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then turned to his advisers as they did a video conference with the president. None of the people at the table were sitting six feet apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor took any of those germs acquired at previous visits to a hospital to investigate how healthcare workers were doing. Thankfully, most of the nurses kept their distance, but Stitt refused to use any protective equipment again.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then took his show to Stillwater, Oklahoma to look at test kits at Oklahoma State University. In one photo he was featured wearing gloves, but still wasn’t wearing a mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

While schools are closed down, Still went out to Martin Luther King Elementary, where meals were being handed out. He was finally wearing gloves, but still no mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then took his tour to schools in Oklahoma City.

“Great visiting @IMMYdiagnostics yesterday with Dr. Schrum to see some of our state’s new testing kits. With over 15,000 kits available statewide, Oklahoma is continuing to increase our stockpile to test as many people as possible & make data-driven decisions,” Stitt tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor took all of the germs acquired at those previous places to deliver food to the elderly.

Oklahomans responded to the governor with questions as to why he was refusing to follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks or other PPE, and spread germs from place to place.

You can see their comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Oklahoma governor criticized for doing coronavirus photo-op outside quarantine without protective equipment

Published

1 min ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

Typically when there is a disaster or a crisis, politicians take to the streets to shake hands, give hugs, and survey the land. With the coronavirus, however, things are different. People are trying to stay apart, protect themselves from germs, and keep the virus contained. One person didn't seem to get the memo, however.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) was among the few governors who refused to issue a shutdown order in his state, preferring to allow cities to make their own decisions.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus is killing Texans — and the oil crisis is killing their economy

Published

46 mins ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

Over the past several weeks, Russia and Saudi Arabia have been in an oil war, sending oil prices to extremely low levels. Last week, President Donald Trump said that he spoke to Mohammad Bin Salman and that the two countries had come to an agreement, but Russia replied to the Trump tweet, saying that he had no idea what he was talking about. Still, Trump suggested that he may bail out the oil companies, who already get federal supplements.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital after positive coronavirus test

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to the hospital Sunday after complaining of persistent symptoms due to the coronavirus. Johnson tested positive the last week in March.

After saying he wouldn't stop shaking hands, Johnson opened the doors of No. 10 Downing Street to tell people to stay inside, calling the virus serious.

"On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," a Johnson spokeswoman said in a statement.

"This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus," she added. "The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out