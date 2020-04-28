Quantcast
Pence blasted for ‘endangering everyone with his arrogant stupidity’ as he tours Mayo Clinic with no mask

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota this Tuesday to learn more about coronavirus testing after the famed clinic announced a partnership with the state and the University of Minnesota to boost the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests a day.

But video captured the Vice President flouting the clinic’s rules on wearing a mask, showing him talking to officials — and a coronavirus patient — while not wearing a mask.

The apparent disregard for his administration’s own guidelines rubbed a lot of people on Twitter the wrong way:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
