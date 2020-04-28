Pence blasted for ‘endangering everyone with his arrogant stupidity’ as he tours Mayo Clinic with no mask
Vice President Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota this Tuesday to learn more about coronavirus testing after the famed clinic announced a partnership with the state and the University of Minnesota to boost the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests a day.
But video captured the Vice President flouting the clinic’s rules on wearing a mask, showing him talking to officials — and a coronavirus patient — while not wearing a mask.
The apparent disregard for his administration’s own guidelines rubbed a lot of people on Twitter the wrong way:
The Trump administration has treated the pandemic like a PR or political problem, not a public health problem. Pence is modelling behavior against health guidelines in a hospital with a patient. What message does that send? Every signal counts when the stakes are this high. https://t.co/XCJXL17Vdw
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 28, 2020
With Mike Pence, the head of the Coronavirus task force, not wearing a mask in a hospital and the person who appointed him wanting to inject people with bleach…
I just want to give a huge fuck you to every single person who voted for Trump or didn’t vote in 2016.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 28, 2020
He demonstrates a lack of respect for those around him
— Groots (@GretaGroots) April 28, 2020
Selfish, he could be exposing other people to whatever he might have, be it cold, etc.
— Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) April 28, 2020
He isn’t king. You endanger your patients by allowing him to break the rules. It’s irresponsible and disgraceful.
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) April 28, 2020
The strategic deployment of Steely Resolute Face has long been important* to Pence, and you can't do that behind a mask.
*See here: "I thought it was important that people on the other side of the DMZ see our resolve in my face" (https://t.co/1Zo3rWW8P6) https://t.co/fPA7eOmvOP
— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) April 28, 2020
The administration has faced criticism for practicing “Do as I say, not as I do.” @VP’s office has not answered why he violated the @MayoClinic policy today: https://t.co/oTRy0Ydqqc pic.twitter.com/RPtWPUZoZE
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) April 28, 2020
Wait wait wait did Mike Pence just go to a hospital to visit coronavirus patients without wearing a mask!?!?👀
— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) April 28, 2020
Obviously it is grossly irresponsible for Mike Pence to make this appearance without a mask, but the Mayo Clinic could also take a stand and say “hey, this is our protocol, and even you, the Vice President, needs to abide by it.”
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) April 28, 2020
As disturbing as the fact Pence isn't wearing a mask is, this elbow bump thing has to end. It's something Spock and the Vulcans would do; the nerdiest Vulcans. https://t.co/otNT4S0wV5
— Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) April 28, 2020
Pence at the Mayo Clinic not wearing a mask is offensive. He's endangering everyone around him plus himself with his arrogant stupidity. https://t.co/BLne7FIX6F
— Shannon the Shenanigator (@ShannyGasm) April 28, 2020
I’m afraid nothing can undo the harm of portraying the Vice President at Mayo without a mask.
— Dr. Daniel Birk, MD (@birkmd) April 28, 2020