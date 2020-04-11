People have ‘needlessly suffered and died’ because of Trump’s pandemic ineptitude: House Intel Democrat
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) blasted President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as a failure.
“Congressman, can you please respond to the reporting that we’re now getting that the Trump administration had warnings about this potential for not just an outbreak but this outbreak, going all the way back at least to November?” Joy Reid asked Castro, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee.
“Yeah, I mean, not only was it in the news by that point, it had started to be in the news, but you know, I’m on the Intelligence Committee so it’s hard to speak about those classified briefings. But I will say that, based on everything that I’ve seen, they should have known exactly what was going on, should have prepared better for it and should have established the infrastructure early on to deal with it. The president didn’t do any of that and here we are now.”
“People have needlessly suffered and died because of a lack of preparation by the president of the United States and his administration, and this administration, unfortunately, continues for the most part to bungle this response,” added Castro.
Watch below:
