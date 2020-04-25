Quantcast
Connect with us

Prescriptions for Trump-promoted anti-malarial drugs jumped 46-fold before testing had been completed: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that prescription rates for the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine spiked dramatically after President Donald Trump praised it on TV.

“It was at a midday briefing last month that President Trump first used the White House telecast to promote two antimalarial drugs in the fight against the coronavirus,” reported Ellen Gabler and Michael H. Keller. “‘I think it could be something really incredible,’ Mr. Trump said on March 19, noting that while more study was needed, the two drugs had shown ‘very, very encouraging results’ in treating the virus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“By that evening, first-time prescriptions of the drugs — chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine — poured into retail pharmacies at more than 46 times the rate of the average weekday, according to an analysis of prescription data by The New York Times,” continued the report. “And the nearly 32,000 prescriptions came from across the spectrum — rheumatologists, cardiologists, dermatologists, psychiatrists and even podiatrists, the data shows.”

There remains no solid evidence that hydroxychloroquine improves the health outcomes of patients with COVID-19. Indeed, recent studies have suggested it leads to a higher death rate, and some tests had to be aborted because of its catastrophic side effects including cardiac arrythmia. Meanwhile, lupus patients, who also rely on the drug to suppress their immune system, have faced critical shortages.

In recent days, the president has been far more muted on the subject of hydroxychloroquine as new studies have come in casting doubt on its use in COVID-19 cases.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump ripped in the NYT as a ‘tone-deaf showman’ whose stage is a ‘mountain of corpses’

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump continues to receive harsh criticism for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic as America continues to lead the world in coronavirus fatalities.

Columnist Frank Bruni argued that the reality of Trump's failures will plague is 2020 election campaign in a New York Times column.

"While Trump may indeed be careening toward four more years, it’s at least as possible that he’s self-destructing before our eyes," Bruni wrote. "He can read the polls as well as the rest of us can, and they show that while he stands there nightly in the White House briefing room and blows kisses at himself, Americans aren’t blowing kisses back."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ohio swing voters sour on Trump’s ‘lackadaisical’ pandemic response: ‘He feels like lives are expendable’

Published

56 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

On Saturday, Axios reported the results of a focus group of swing voters in Canton, Ohio — and found discontent with how President Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

All ten voters in the survey had flipped from Obama to Trump in 2016.

"There's little appetite for partisan politics among these voters when it comes to a crisis with life-and-death consequences," reported Alexi McCammond. "They want a leader who will work with health and science experts, find solutions, and activate in a way that won't polarize the country."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News anchor tried to grill Katie Porter — and ended up getting schooled on the reality of a global pandemic

Published

57 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) is in her first term in Congress, but has already earned a reputation as a fierce questioner.

During a Fox News appearance on Saturday, Porter showed that she can answer questions as well as she can ask them.

Fox News personality Leland Vittert attempted to grill Porter about China to distract from the failures in America to respond to the coronavirus cases, resulting in the highest reported death toll in the world.

"So you trust the WHO as an independent and legitimate service to do this investigation?" Vittert asked.

"The WHO is the entity that helps coordinate world health -- hence its name, World Health Organization," Porter explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image