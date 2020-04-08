Quantcast
Connect with us

President wants to replace sacked IGs with pro-Trump partisans you’d see on Fox News: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has privately mused about replacing meddlesome government watchdogs with slavishly loyal partisans.

Trump removed two inspectors general in four days and attacked a third on Twitter, and he reportedly has discussed replacing those government oversight officials with someone like Tom Fitton, a right-wing legal activist who frequently appears on Fox News to defend the president, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president privately quipped that things would be much better for him if those watchdogs were replaced by someone with the integrity of Fitton, who leads the hyperconservative Judicial Watch organization.

Fitton frequently appears on Fox News programs the president likes to watch, where the legal activist rages against disloyal “Deep State” conspirators, and Trump often retweets his content online.

Trump on Tuesday removed acting Pentagon inspector general Glenn Fine, who was to serve as chairman of the federal panel Congress created to oversee his administration’s management of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, and he also pushed out Michael Atkinson last week as the inspector general of the intelligence community.

Fine will be replaced by Sean O’Donnell, currently inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency, who will serve in both roles until a permanent replacement is confirmed.

Trump nominated Jason Abend, senior policy adviser at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to serve as permanent inspector general at the Defense Department.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

French hospital halts trials of Trump-promoted COVID-19 drug due to worries about heart failure

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 has drawn criticism from medical experts who say much more work needs to be done before anyone can say it's effective at stopping the disease.

And now one hospital in France has stopped its testing of hydroxychloroquine on COVID-19 patients over worries that the drug poses a "toxic risk" to people's hearts when taken in combination with other drugs.

French newspaper Nice Matin reports that Nice University Hospital "immediately stopped" its use of hydroxychloroquine in patients who exhibit "major risks" of suffering heart failure due to the drug.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Economist who hoped for ‘V-shaped’ recovery now predicting a prolonged downturn even worse than the Great Recession

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

Tim Bartik is among the economists who has described the type of “V-shaped” economic recovery he would like to see in the United States following the coronavirus pandemic. Ideally, Bartik has asserted, all the businesses that have been shut down by the pandemic would reopen quickly when it’s safe to do so and put millions of Americans back to work. But journalist Andy Balaskovitz, in an article published in MiBiz on April 8, explains why Bartik (a senior economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research in Kalamazoo, Michigan) now believes that predictions of a “V-shaped recovery” are wishful thinking — and why Americans are in for a lot of economic pain in the months ahead.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Recipe for disaster’: Officials in Florida city say they face ‘unimaginable’ potential death from COVID-19

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

Officials in the Florida city of Hialeah are warning that they are uniquely vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic and face the possibility of "unimaginable" death from the disease.

In interviews with The Daily Beast, the officials explained how their large population of senior citizens is at grave risk if Hialeah erupts as a major COVID-19 hotspot.

"I think it is going to get a lot worse," Hialeah Councilman Jesus Tundidor tells The Daily Beast. “The experts have been telling us to expect a peak [in Florida] near the end of the month. As we get more testing sites up and running, the more positive cases we will see. And that will create more fear."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image