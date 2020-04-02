Putin extends Russia’s ‘stay off work’ order through April to curtail virus
President Vladimir Putin has ordered most Russians to stay off work until the end of the month to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Speaking in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Putin said he was extending the non-working policy he ordered earlier for this week to remain in force throughout April.
He said there are exceptions for essential industries that will keep operating, and grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.
Putin said that it would be up to the regional authorities to decide which sectors should keep working in their areas.
He said Russia’s virus-prevention strategies have bought time and helped slow down the coronavirus outbreak but also warned that cases haven’t yet peaked.
Russia had reported 3540 cases and 30 virus-related deaths as of Thursday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Experts have questioned how accurate those numbers are, given Russia’s vast size and shared borders with China and Europe.
Putin said that along with protecting the public’s health, it’s also important to protect people’s incomes and prevent a spike in unemployment.
He emphasized that employees should continue receiving their regular pay during the non-working period.
(AP)
Breaking Banner
Conservative columnist stunned by Trump’s perpetual display of coronavirus ignorance
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin can't understand why President Donald Trump is always the last one to know or understand something. With so many experts at his fingertips, one would assume that the president of the United States would be the most informed American on any issue facing the country. Yet, somehow Trump is always the last to know and the last to understand.
Rubin compared Trump to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), along with almost every other governor, "except the bumbling Ron DeSantis of Florida," and arguably Govs. Brian Kemp (R-GA), Tate Reeves (R-MS) and Kevin Stitt (R-OK).
COVID-19
‘Profit over people’: UPS workers say company not prioritizing safety as workers test positive for COVID-19
The White House is now estimating 100,000 to a quarter of a million people could die from the coronavirus pandemic. Some of those most concerned about exposure to the highly infectious virus are workers on the frontlines of grocery stores and delivery services. On Monday, Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island walked off the job, and the company fired one of them in response. At least three employees at a large UPS facility near Boston have tested positive, and two dozen more have been quarantined. Details about the infections were shared by the workers’ union because they said the company refused to provide the critical information to its employees. We speak with Richard Hooker, secretary-treasurer of the Philadelphia Teamsters Local 623, and David Levin, lead organizer with Teamsters for a Democratic Union and the coordinator of the UPS Teamsters United campaign.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Former GOP governor goes off on Trump for complaining about states asking for life-saving medical supplies
Speaking on CNN this Thursday, former Republican governor of Ohio, John Kasich, tore into President Trump over his response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying he's furious about the difficult challenges facing medical professionals as the coronavirus continues to spread.
"We don't have the testing, we don't have the equipment that these people need," Kasich said. "When they go into a hospital room, when they go in to perform their duties, they don't know if they're going to be properly equipped."
Later in the segment, CNN host Jim Sciutto asked where the leadership is, mentioning that Trump is tweeting attacks at governors, accusing them of "asking for too much."