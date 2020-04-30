Quantcast
Experts: Remdesivir isn’t the badly needed ‘silver bullet’ for coronavirus

Published

3 mins ago

on

Dr. Anthony Fauci touted an experimental drug from Gilead Sciences that shows great promise for treating coronavirus, but it does not appear to be a desperately needed cure.

Remdesivir helped coronavirus patients leave the hospital sooner in an as-yet unpublished but rigorously designed trial by the National Institutes of Health, but experts cautioned against getting too hopeful, reported Axios.

“Remdesivir is a real drug for COVID,” Umer Raffat, a pharmaceutical analyst at Evercore ISI, told investors, “but again, not a silver bullet.”

Experts say the primary outcome was changed during the trial, and a separate randomized trial did not produce the same promising results.

The drug also produces the best results before infections get too serious, so its efficacy is limited.

“Its availability is not going to move the needle on social distancing relaxation,” tweeted physician and drug researcher Peter Bach.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
GOP Gov. Brian Kemp’s elevation of pseudostupidity is a Trump characteristic that endangers us all

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Gov. Brian Kemp (R) dumbfounded and dismayed many recently with his decision to allow nonessential businesses to reopen in Georgia when even Trump said this move is too soon. It followed Kemp’s astonishing announcement earlier this month that he had not known asymptomatic people could transmit the highly contagious coronavirus, although every governor in the country had previously been briefed on this. His behavior left many wondering if Kemp really could be that clueless or whether something else is going on.

As a clinical psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, I am often faced with untangling questions like these: Are people genuinely unable to grasp a concept, or are they hiding knowledge from themselves for some reason unknown even to them, or are they aware they know better but are simply pretending not to know? Bluntly, are they just plain stupid (genuinely of low intelligence) or more insidiously pseudostupid—feigning a lack of understanding that can serve various motives and purposes? As a concerned Georgia resident, Kemp’s handling of this pandemic has resurfaced this question for me front and center.

Trump tweet containing accurate information was apparently inspired by CNN segment

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday threw cold water on conservatives who have been advocating that the United States follow Sweden's lead in not having any official lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite reports to the contrary, Sweden is paying heavily for its decision not to lockdown," the president wrote. "As of today, 2462 people have died there, a much higher number than the neighboring countries of Norway (207), Finland (206) or Denmark (443). The United States made the correct decision!"

While it was jarring to see the president using accurate information to contradict a narrative being peddled by many of his own supporters, it appears that the president may have been inspired to write this tweet after watching one of his most hated media outlets.

