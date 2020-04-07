Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican ex-lawmaker with coronavirus scolds Wisconsin GOP for forcing voters to risk their health

Published

3 mins ago

on

On CNN Tuesday, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA), who is himself dealing with a bout of COVID-19, chastised the Wisconsin GOP for doing everything in their power to block the state elections from being moved — and forcing many voters to stand in line and risk exposure to the virus to cast their ballot.

“I have to tell you, here in Pennsylvania we have a Democratic governor and Republican legislature,” Dent told host Don Lemon. “They postponed the election here from April 28 until June 2. Without any controversy. Everybody agreed it was the right thing to do and they moved on. I’m surprised Wisconsin took this risk, knowing they don’t have to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republican ex-lawmaker with coronavirus scolds Wisconsin GOP for forcing voters to risk their health

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

On CNN Tuesday, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA), who is himself dealing with a bout of COVID-19, chastised the Wisconsin GOP for doing everything in their power to block the state elections from being moved — and forcing many voters to stand in line and risk exposure to the virus to cast their ballot.

"I have to tell you, here in Pennsylvania we have a Democratic governor and Republican legislature," Dent told host Don Lemon. "They postponed the election here from April 28 until June 2. Without any controversy. Everybody agreed it was the right thing to do and they moved on. I'm surprised Wisconsin took this risk, knowing they don't have to."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Trump let himself get played by China over the coronavirus

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Since Donald Trump thinks more like a poorly informed pundit than like a president, he often speaks about his relationships with other countries in terms of how well he gets along personally with other world leaders. This reveals a naive, simplistic understanding of international relations, but it makes for easy punditry, and it clearly drives Trump's thinking on foreign affairs.

And when the coronavirus emerged as an international threat in January, it seems this sophomoric tendency blunted his understanding of the situation. Now, Trump and his allies are on the attack against China, where the first outbreak was detected and where it was apparently covered up. Many Republicans argue China bears the bulk of the responsibility for the cataclysm the virus has wrought in the United States and across the world. They've extended this criticism to much of the media, charging that those who criticize Trump's response to the outbreak may be in league with Chinese propaganda efforts.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Songwriter John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

John Prine, an American folk legend widely considered one of his generation's most influential songwriters, died following complications of coronavirus Tuesday, his publicist said on behalf of his family. He was 73 years old.

On April 3 Prine's wife Fiona had posted on social media the beloved country and folk star was on his eighth day in the ICU on a ventilator, and had pneumonia in both lungs.

Once dubbed the "Mark Twain of American songwriting," over his five decades in the music business Prine carved an image as an off-the-cuff wordsmith who forged melancholy tales with a dose of surrealist wit.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image