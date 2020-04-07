Republican ex-lawmaker with coronavirus scolds Wisconsin GOP for forcing voters to risk their health

On CNN Tuesday, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA), who is himself dealing with a bout of COVID-19, chastised the Wisconsin GOP for doing everything in their power to block the state elections from being moved — and forcing many voters to stand in line and risk exposure to the virus to cast their ballot.

“I have to tell you, here in Pennsylvania we have a Democratic governor and Republican legislature,” Dent told host Don Lemon. “They postponed the election here from April 28 until June 2. Without any controversy. Everybody agreed it was the right thing to do and they moved on. I’m surprised Wisconsin took this risk, knowing they don’t have to.”

