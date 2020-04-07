Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans know Trump botched the coronavirus response because he can’t do two things at once: op-ed

Published

2 hours ago

on

Republicans on Capitol Hill are already admitting that President Donald Trump can’t do two things at once.

The Atlantic explained Tuesday that it has become clear that the White House was focused solely on impeachment and nothing else during the last part of 2019 and in early 2020.

Last week Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blamed Democrats for impeaching Trump, making it clear that the president was too distracted by trying to keep his job that he wasn’t able to do his job.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outbreak “came up while we were, you know, tied down in the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government, because everything, every day, was all about impeachment,” he said during an appearance on NBC News contributor Hugh Hewitt’s talk show.

Even Trump attacked Democrats, saying that they were the ones that were distracted so they did nothing to stop the coronavirus.

“All she did was focus on impeachment,” Trump said, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “She didn’t focus on anything having to do with pandemics, she didn’t focus on — she focused on impeachment and she lost. And she looked like a fool.”

In fact, the Democrats passed more bills during the impeachment hearings in 2019 than Republicans had in the year previously.

“Over the past two months, President Donald Trump has deployed a dizzying array of lies about why the coronavirus wasn’t a cause for concern, then defenses to excuse or deny his deadly mishandling of the pandemic,” wrote The Atlantic. “The virus was under control in the United States, he argued. The warm weather would make it go away. It would miraculously vanish. It was China’s fault, and limiting travel from China had solved the problem. It was the media’s fault for exaggerating things. It was Barack Obama’s fault. States in urgent need of ventilators should have purchased the medical equipment months ago, and it isn’t the president’s responsibility to fix that problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, a memo from Trump economist Peter Navarro surfaced showing that he was sounding the alarm about the virus back in January. While it’s unclear if Trump read the memo, it’s clear that someone in the administration was talking about the virus as a serious threat to the United States for months while the president was claiming it was nothing more than the flu.

“The intent may be to shift blame, but the argument is actually a concession of Trump’s own failure,” the report explained. “While Trump’s defense of his leadership has been erratic, one theme has been the insistence that—despite a great deal of evidence to the contrary—he has handled the crisis excellently. At every stage, he has congratulated himself for a job well done, even insisting that ‘we altogether have done a very good job’ while warning Americans to expect as many as 200,000 deaths from the virus.”

Read the full piece at The Atlantic.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ammon Bundy and other far-right extremists in Idaho vow to defy GOP governor’s social distancing order: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump now joins Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx (two key members of his coronavirus task force) in acknowledging that according to some projections, COVID-19 could ultimately kill 100,000-240,000 people in the U.S. alone — and that’s even with aggressive social distancing measures. Yet there are others on the far right who continue to absurdly claim that the dangers of COVID-19 are being exaggerated, from white evangelical Christian fundamentalists to patriot groups and militias. And the New York Times’ Mike Baker is reporting that in Idaho, some on the far right are vowing to openly defy social distancing rules ordered by a Republican governor.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin GOPer poses in full protective gear at polling place after pushing to keep churches open during pandemic

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) on Tuesday was seen dressed in full personal protection equipment (PPE) at a polling station after he pushed to keep churches open during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Vos shared several photos of himself posing as an "election inspector" at a Wisconsin polling place.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Bloodbath’: Trump conducting a ‘wholesale assault’ on inspectors general as the coronavirus crisis rages

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

According to a report from this Tuesday, President Trump has upended a panel of federal watchdogs tasked with overseeing the implementation of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus, by snagging Pentagon official Glenn Fines from his post at the head of the effort and instead naming him to serve as the temporary Pentagon watchdog in addition to his other responsibilities.

"Fine’s removal is Trump’s latest incursion into the community of independent federal watchdogs — punctuated most dramatically by his late Friday ouster of the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, whose handling of a whistleblower report ultimately led to Trump’s impeachment," POLITICO's Kyle Cheney and Connor O'Brien report.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image