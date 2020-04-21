Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans warn Trump’s bungling of COVID-19 tests is ‘another nail’ in his 2020 campaign’s coffin

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump wants to see Americans return to work as quickly as possible, but health experts have warned that the United States at the moment does not have the proper testing capacity to ensure that infections will not erupt after the economy “reopens.”

In an interview with Politico, one Republican described as “close to the White House” says that Trump’s bungling of COVID-19 testing has done real damage to his chances of being reelected in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the testing does not get sorted out as soon as possible, it will be another nail in an almost closed coffin,” they said.

Another White House-allied Republican similarly said the lack of sufficient testing could doom Trump this fall.

“The biggest political narrative that threatens them now is that they were slow to respond to the virus — and testing is a key component of the ‘slow start’ narrative, especially with the early testing fiascos,” they said.

One problem is that Trump has already made multiple promises to increase testing capacity that have fallen through. In early March he declared that “anyone” could get a test for COVID-19 if they wanted one, even though that is still not true. Additionally, Trump hyped the creation of parking-lot testing sites at major retailers such as Walmart and CVS that so far have not happened on a mass scale.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republicans warn Trump’s bungling of COVID-19 tests is ‘another nail’ in his 2020 campaign’s coffin

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump wants to see Americans return to work as quickly as possible, but health experts have warned that the United States at the moment does not have the proper testing capacity to ensure that infections will not erupt after the economy "reopens."

In an interview with Politico, one Republican described as "close to the White House" says that Trump's bungling of COVID-19 testing has done real damage to his chances of being reelected in 2020.

"If the testing does not get sorted out as soon as possible, it will be another nail in an almost closed coffin," they said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Georgia mayor rips GOP governor for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions while his hospitals are still packed with victims

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday morning, the mayor of Albany, Georgia ripped into the Republican Governor Brian Kemp for his plans to relax safety standards put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the crisis is unabated in his city.

With host Berman introducing Bo Dorough as mayor of one of Georgia's hardest-hit cities during the COVID-19 health crisis, the mayor immediately called the roll-back of rules dangerous.

"Let me first say that I understand the governor had a difficult decision to make," the mayor began. "I do, however, think he made the wrong decision and on three levels. As a citizen, we need to understand that reopening the economy should be guided by benchmarks and not dates. That reopening the economy should be a gradual and controlled process. and that's not what we're seeing here."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Pathetic’ Trump torn to pieces for boasting about his TV ratings again after COVID-19 kills 42,000 Americans

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again bragged about the television ratings that his press conferences are getting even though the United States is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’ve had great 'ratings' my whole life, there’s nothing unusual about that for me," the president wrote. "The White House News Conference ratings are 'through the roof'... but I don’t care about that. I care about going around the Fake News to the PEOPLE!"

Trump's latest boast about his TV ratings came at a time when more than 42,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, which has also tallied nearly 800,000 confirmed infections in the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image