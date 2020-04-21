Republicans warn Trump’s bungling of COVID-19 tests is ‘another nail’ in his 2020 campaign’s coffin

President Donald Trump wants to see Americans return to work as quickly as possible, but health experts have warned that the United States at the moment does not have the proper testing capacity to ensure that infections will not erupt after the economy “reopens.”
In an interview with Politico, one Republican described as “close to the White House” says that Trump’s bungling of COVID-19 testing has done real damage to his chances of being reelected in 2020.
“If the testing does not get sorted out as soon as possible, it will be another nail in an almost closed coffin,” they said.
Another White House-allied Republican similarly said the lack of sufficient testing could doom Trump this fall.
“The biggest political narrative that threatens them now is that they were slow to respond to the virus — and testing is a key component of the ‘slow start’ narrative, especially with the early testing fiascos,” they said.
One problem is that Trump has already made multiple promises to increase testing capacity that have fallen through. In early March he declared that “anyone” could get a test for COVID-19 if they wanted one, even though that is still not true. Additionally, Trump hyped the creation of parking-lot testing sites at major retailers such as Walmart and CVS that so far have not happened on a mass scale.
