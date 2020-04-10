Return of the ‘Tiger King’: Netflix sets follow-up episode
A new episode of Netflix’s wildly popular “Tiger King” will air this weekend, the company said Thursday, bringing fans up-to-date with the lives of the smash hit zookeeper documentary’s surreal subjects.
The series about a gay, mullet-wearing private zoo owner who calls himself “Joe Exotic” — now in prison for murder-for-hire — has become a US cultural phenomenon, providing welcome relief to a nation under coronavirus lockdown.
Exotic and his menagerie of giant cats were watched a reported 34 million times in just 10 days following its release last month, and the show’s impact has even reached the White House.
President Donald Trump this week offered to “take a look” at granting a pardon to Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — following a light-hearted exchange with a reporter at a press briefing.
Netflix confirmed in a tweet Thursday that “The Tiger King and I”, billed as an “after show” hosted by Joel McHale (“Community”), will premiere Sunday.
“I talked to a lot of people involved in the project,” said McHale in a video, naming Exotic’s ex-husband John Finlay, former zoo manager John Reinke, and Joshua Dial — who ran the zookeeper’s bizarre and ultimately doomed bids for political office.
The show will explore “what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series,” said McHale. “It’s eye-opening and hopefully funny.”
There was no mention of whether the Tiger King himself will appear — Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison.
But Netflix this month published clips of a video of Exotic speaking from prison, in which he said his confinement had made him ashamed of keeping animals in prolonged captivity.
“When I walk out of here, am I gonna be as crazy as I was before? That will never change,” promised Exotic.
“No Joe Exotic no party,” tweeted one fan.
© 2020 AFP
Top oil producers except Mexico agree to output cuts: OPEC
Major oil producers except Mexico agreed to cut output in May and June by 10 million barrels per day, OPEC said Friday, after marathon talks to counter a collapse in prices.
The videoconference led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has been seen as the best chance of providing support to prices, which have been wallowing near two-decade lows due to the coronavirus pandemic and a price war between key players Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The agreement, which also reduces production by eight million bpd from July to December, depends on Mexico's consent for it to take effect, the oil cartel said after the meeting.
2020 Election
Houston-area lawmakers urge DA to investigate possible ‘non-existent’ March primary candidate
“We are concerned that more than 2500 Harris County voters may have been duped," the Democratic lawmakers wrote.
Nearly the entire Harris County Democratic legislative delegation has asked the county attorney and district attorney to open a criminal investigation into the candidacy of a Texas House candidate whose existence was called into question after this year’s March election.
The candidate, one of four in the primary race for state Rep. Harold Dutton’s seat, received enough votes to help force Dutton, a longtime Houston Democrat, into a runoff this year.
Breaking Banner
‘It’s like walking into Chernobyl’: NYC emergency room doctor fears being fired for speaking out
At one New York City hospital, a doctor’s used mask tore as she performed CPR on her infected patient.
In Seattle, a nurse compares walking into her intensive care unit to bathing in COVID-19.
And in St. Louis, a nurse slips her used N95 mask into a paper bag at the end of her shift and prays it’s disinfected properly.
These are scenes playing out in hospitals across the country, based on interviews with over a dozen residents, doctors and nurses who go into work every day feeling unprotected from the disease they’re supposed to treat.