Quantcast
Connect with us

REVEALED: Another GOP senator invested in medical equipment company same day as COVID-19 briefing

Published

9 mins ago

on

The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting that a Republican Georgia senator invested in a medical equipment company on the same day they received a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic — and this time it’s not Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

According to AJC, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) “made a number of purchases of stock in DuPont de Nemours, a chemical company that supplies personal protective equipment used by people trying to avoid exposure to the virus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The paper notes that this included “buying shares worth as much as $65,000 on Jan. 24, the same day that the Senate held a members-only briefing on the novel coronavirus.”

In total, Perdue made ten different purchases of DuPont stock through March 2nd, an investment that the AJC estimates is worth up to $185,000.

As with Loeffler, Perdue is insisting that he did nothing illegal.

“Since coming to the U.S. Senate in 2015, Sen. Perdue has always had an outside adviser managing his personal finances, and he is not involved in day-to-day decisions,” said his spokeswoman, Cherie Gillan. “For the past five years, the senator has fully complied with federal law and all Senate ethics requirements.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘One failure after another’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts tragic COVID-19 mistakes Trump keeps trying to deny

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough lamented the repeated failures and missed opportunities by President Donald Trump as he faced the coronavirus outbreak.

The "Morning Joe" host criticized the president for claiming it was not the federal government's job to test Americans for the virus, and instead shifted responsibility to the states and their governors.

"This is a perfect 'the buck stops here' contrast with Donald Trump, saying, 'I am not responsible,'" Scarborough said. "What we can talk about is ventilators, the national Defense Production Act. We could talk about all the ways that Donald Trump keeps trying to pass the buck, keeps trying to say, 'I'm not responsible.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Another GOP senator invested in medical equipment company same day as COVID-19 briefing

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting that a Republican Georgia senator invested in a medical equipment company on the same day they received a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic -- and this time it's not Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Can pets get COVID-19? It’s complicated

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

News surfaced yesterday that a tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The discovery raises new questions about whether pets can contract the virus, and if it is contagious from pets (or zoo animals) to humans.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Nadia, a four-year-old Malayan tiger who lives at the Bronx Zoo, was suffering from a dry cough and loss of appetite, which prompted the test for novel coronavirus. Nadia's symptoms were first noticed on March 27, and zoo officials decided to test her "out of an abundance of caution," according to a statement from the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image