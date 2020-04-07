REVEALED: Another GOP senator invested in medical equipment company same day as COVID-19 briefing

The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting that a Republican Georgia senator invested in a medical equipment company on the same day they received a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic — and this time it’s not Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

According to AJC, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) “made a number of purchases of stock in DuPont de Nemours, a chemical company that supplies personal protective equipment used by people trying to avoid exposure to the virus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The paper notes that this included “buying shares worth as much as $65,000 on Jan. 24, the same day that the Senate held a members-only briefing on the novel coronavirus.”

In total, Perdue made ten different purchases of DuPont stock through March 2nd, an investment that the AJC estimates is worth up to $185,000.

As with Loeffler, Perdue is insisting that he did nothing illegal.

“Since coming to the U.S. Senate in 2015, Sen. Perdue has always had an outside adviser managing his personal finances, and he is not involved in day-to-day decisions,” said his spokeswoman, Cherie Gillan. “For the past five years, the senator has fully complied with federal law and all Senate ethics requirements.”