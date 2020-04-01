Quantcast
GOP’s Kelly Loeffler dumped retail stocks and scooped up shares in company that makes medical garments

Published

15 mins ago

on

A new filing shows that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) dumped millions of dollars more of stock last month, even as she invested in a company that specializes in producing protective medical gear.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the Georgia senator dumped more than $18 million worth of stock between February 26th and March 11th, which was after she had received classified briefings about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The filings show that Loeffler and her husband, Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeff Sprecher, “sold shares in retail stores such as Lululemon and T.J. Maxx and invested in a company that makes COVID-19 protective garments.”

Loeffler has insisted that she had no influence on stocks that were sold on her behalf by an investment firm, although that has not stopped critics from accusing her of insider trading.

In a video posted on March 10th, Loeffler posted a video in which she told her constituents that the state of the American economy was strong and that the Trump administration was on top of the coronavirus crisis.

“The good news is the consumer is strong, the economy is strong, jobs are growing,” she said. “Our president has done a fantastic job making sure that we’re in the best position to manage through this situation!”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Philadelphia hospital to remain closed during coronavirus pandemic because owner demands big fee: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Philadelphia scrapped plans to reopen an empty hospital that could house nearly 500 patients amid the coronavirus pandemic after its owner demanded the city pay him nearly $1 million per month.

This article first appeared on Salon.

The city hoped to use the shuttered Hahnemann University Hospital as it raced to find available beds to handle the rising number of patients with the coronavirus. Philadelphia has been one of the hardest-hit cities, reporting more than 1,300 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

GOP lockdown delays causing ‘significant’ harm: study

Published

29 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Republican governors were slower to implement social distancing restrictions to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and these delays are expected to result in "significant" consequences, according to a study by researchers at the University of Washington.

This article first appeared in Salon.

President Donald Trump spent much of January, February and early March downplaying the threat posed by the coronavirus, which resulted in a stark partisan split among Republicans and Democrats on social distancing and public health warnings. That split appears to have extended to the top levels of government as some Republican governors have rejected calls to shut down non-essential businesses to contain the virus.

