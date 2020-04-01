GOP’s Kelly Loeffler dumped retail stocks and scooped up shares in company that makes medical garments

A new filing shows that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) dumped millions of dollars more of stock last month, even as she invested in a company that specializes in producing protective medical gear.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the Georgia senator dumped more than $18 million worth of stock between February 26th and March 11th, which was after she had received classified briefings about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The filings show that Loeffler and her husband, Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeff Sprecher, “sold shares in retail stores such as Lululemon and T.J. Maxx and invested in a company that makes COVID-19 protective garments.”

Loeffler has insisted that she had no influence on stocks that were sold on her behalf by an investment firm, although that has not stopped critics from accusing her of insider trading.

In a video posted on March 10th, Loeffler posted a video in which she told her constituents that the state of the American economy was strong and that the Trump administration was on top of the coronavirus crisis.

“The good news is the consumer is strong, the economy is strong, jobs are growing,” she said. “Our president has done a fantastic job making sure that we’re in the best position to manage through this situation!”