Quantcast
Connect with us

Richest GOP congressman accused of ‘insider trading’ on coronavirus — by a Republican AG

Published

1 min ago

on

Greg Gianforte

On Friday, The Montana Post reported that the gubernatorial campaign of Republican Attorney General Tim Fox is accusing Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) of “insider trading” off of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s an incredible claim, no doubt based on the research that shows Gianforte, rather than putting his investments into a blind trust as promised, has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past three months in companies hoping to profit from COVID-19, including the French manufacturer of Hydroxychloroquine,” wrote Don Pogreba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gianforte, who gained nationwide infamy after body-slamming a reporter on the eve of his special election in 2017, is competing with Fox for the gubernatorial nomination to replace departing two-term Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who is mounting a challenge to Republican Sen. Steve Daines.

The winner of the primary will face off against either Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney or businesswoman Whitney Williams, who are competing for the Democratic nomination.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Richest GOP congressman accused of ‘insider trading’ on coronavirus — by a Republican AG

Published

1 min ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

On Friday, The Montana Post reported that the gubernatorial campaign of Republican Attorney General Tim Fox is accusing Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) of "insider trading" off of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s an incredible claim, no doubt based on the research that shows Gianforte, rather than putting his investments into a blind trust as promised, has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past three months in companies hoping to profit from COVID-19, including the French manufacturer of Hydroxychloroquine," wrote Don Pogreba.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Biden accuser Tara Reade filed a formal criminal complaint with DC police: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden is facing a #MeToo scandal the same week he became the Democratic Party's 2020 presumptive nominee.

"A woman who accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her when she worked for him in 1993 has filed a formal criminal complaint with the Washington, DC, police about the alleged incident," Business Insider reported Friday.

"Tara Reade says she told police that Biden assaulted her in a Senate corridor, shoving his hand under her skirt and penetrating her with his fingers. She was a staffer in his Senate office at the time," Business Insider reported. "Late Thursday afternoon, Reade filed a report of the incident with the sexual assault unit of the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet scolds Rand Paul for attacking Kentucky’s COVID-19 restrictions — just after recovering from COVID-19

Published

52 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

On Friday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized the measures Kentucky is putting in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here.

Kentucky Governor Announces Plan to Record License Plates of Easter Church Goers and Force Them to Quarantine for 14 Days https://t.co/z7U42liQRh

— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 11, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image