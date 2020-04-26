Ron DeSantis calls Florida ‘God’s waiting room’ for dying seniors at coronavirus press conference

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) referred to his state as a “waiting room” for seniors who will soon die.

The Florida governor made the remarks at a coronavirus briefing on Sunday after noting that some nursing home patients had been infected by asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers.

“Florida is ground zero for the nursing home, we’re God’s waiting room,” he explained. “We have a huge number of facilities, a huge number of residents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DeSantis went on to brag that the state has “only 1.2” coronavirus deaths per 100,000 nursing home residents.

Watch the video below from Bay News 9.