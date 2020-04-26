Quantcast
Ron DeSantis calls Florida 'God's waiting room' for dying seniors at coronavirus press conference

April 26, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) referred to his state as a “waiting room” for seniors who will soon die.

The Florida governor made the remarks at a coronavirus briefing on Sunday after noting that some nursing home patients had been infected by asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers.

“Florida is ground zero for the nursing home, we’re God’s waiting room,” he explained. “We have a huge number of facilities, a huge number of residents.”

DeSantis went on to brag that the state has “only 1.2” coronavirus deaths per 100,000 nursing home residents.

Watch the video below from Bay News 9.


