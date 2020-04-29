Quantcast
Rural states that backed Trump got more relief than coastal states hit harder by coronavirus

Rural states that backed President Donald Trump enjoyed greater access to the first round of coronavirus relief funds than Democratic states on the coasts.

There’s no proof that regional or political bias played a role in the distribution of funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, but the disparity will get piled onto a stack of complaints about the program, which is already sending out a second round of assistance, reported Bloomberg.

“It is incongruous that these rural states are benefiting most as they have been for the most part least hurt by the virus,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics. “[The program] has fallen well short of helping small businesses in the states that have been hardest hit by the virus.”

Eight of the 10 states that had the largest shares of approved loans backed Trump in the 2016 election.

Nebraska firms, for example, got enough money to pay 81 percent of the solidly Republican state’s payrolls, which is more than double the share for New York and California — two strongly Democratic states hit much harder by the outbreak, according to Evercore ISI economist Ernie Tedeschi.

Another study found that only 15 percent of firms in congressional districts that have been hardest hit by the virus received loans in the first round of relief, compared to 30 percent of firms in those least affected.

Primarily rural industry sectors such as oil and gas got loans covering 83 percent of their eligible payroll, while manufacturing got 73 percent and agriculture 46 percent.

That’s compared to a national figure of 54 percent.

The nation’s four largest lenders — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., and Citigroup Inc. — typically account for more than one-third of all small business loans, but they disbursed less than 3 percent of PPP loans in the first round.

About 60 percent of PPP loans were handed out by banks with no more than $10 billion in assets, which usually account for less than 20 percent of commercial and industrial lending.Rur

Jim Jordan rants to open ‘rest of economy’ despite death toll: ‘That is by far the best approach’

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said on Wednesday that the "rest of the economy" should be immediately reopen even though it almost certainly means an increase in coronavirus deaths.

During an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith asked Jordan about support for another round of relief funding for the American people.

"The best stimulus is to go back to work!" Jordan exclaimed. "The best phase four is to go back to work. And we're seeing states do that. Look, we've already spent $3 trillion -- and that was necessary."

"But the best approach now is let's simply go back to work and we're seeing states begin to do that," he continued.

Florida is now blocking medical examiners from releasing COVID-19 death totals

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

The state of Florida has now stopped its medical examiners from releasing numbers about people who have died from COVID-19.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida's state health department intervened earlier this month to suppress the medical examiners' reports, which regularly showed death totals that were 10 percent higher than the official tallies put out by the state.

For the past nine days, no reports from the medical examiners have been made available to the public, and there's no indication of when they will be released in the future.

Trump administration waives Obama-era regulation meant to reduce deadly crashes by exhausted truck drivers

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Jim Mullen, a former trucking company executive and lobbyist, is using the Trump pandemic that is killing thousands of people in our nation to ease safety rules intended to reduce the number of people killed by trucks.

Mullen, acting administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, temporarily waived a rule requiring many drivers of large commercial trucks to take 10-hour breaks after 14 hours of work if those truckers are delivering supplies such as medical supplies, food and fuel.

