Sean Hannity dunked on by CNN reporter with a reminder of just how bad Trump has been

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity got a hilarious response online after airing a clip of a CNN reporter.

Hannity was complaining about media coverage of President Donald Trump’s multiple failures in responding to the coronavirus pandemic — which have resulted in America leading the world in COVID-19 cases.

The Fox News host — with the chyron, “members of the media attack President Trump daily during coronavirus pandemic” — played clips of criticism of White House failures.

CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter appeared happy that a clip of his show, “Reliable Sources,” was included in Hannity’s montage.

Stelter posted a clip of Hannity’s show with his remarks — and thanked Hannity for allowing a larger audience to see them.

“This was a 9/11 level failure of the federal government. It was. It needs to be talked about and covered and scrutinized that way,” Stelter counseled.

Thank you, @SeanHannity, for re-upping this clip from my show last Sunday: "This was a 9/11 level failure of the federal government. It was. It needs to be talked about and covered and scrutinized that way." pic.twitter.com/fjjjSuLc1x — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 10, 2020