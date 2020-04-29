She helped inspire ‘A League of Their Own.’ Now a former Chicagoan’s secret gay relationship is the subject of a new Netflix doc.
CHICAGO — Terry Donahue, an infielder-turned-catcher for the Peoria Redwings women’s professional baseball team, met Pat Henschel in 1947 while spending the off-season in Canada. They fell in love and lived together in the Chicago area for nearly six decades before coming out to their families in 2009, when they were in their 80s.“They just started telling us their story, dating back from the 1940s,” Donahue’s great-nephew, Chris Bolan, told the Tribune. “I was just absolutely amazed, and at the end of it they started dancing in the living room together. I remember thinking, ‘Ohmigod, I have t…
Three facts on the Paycheck Protection Program you need to know
Today at the White House, President Trump will hold an event touting the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). While the program was supposed to provide relief to small businesses, the Trump administration has provided billions to the well-connected or big corporations. Here are three key facts to know:Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreFACT: PPP Funds Went to Big Corporations with Access to Capital and Paid their Executives At Least $1 Million200 Publicly Traded Companies Received $800 Million. “Last week, the Treasury Department emphasized existing guidance that companies need to c... (more…)
Video shows new details of controversial police shooting at Chicago subway station
CHICAGO — New video from a police-involved shooting that wounded a man at a Red Line subway station earlier this year was released on Tuesday.The independent agency that investigates Chicago police on Tuesday released more than a dozen video and audio clips from a controversial shooting by an officer that wounded a man who had been struggling with her and her partner at a Red Line subway station earlier this year.While cell phone video was released shortly after the shooting at the Grand Avenue station — with Mayor Lori Lightfoot calling it “extremely disturbing — the new footage provides clos... (more…)
New York making plans for socially-distant subway when coronavirus lockdown relaxes
NEW YORK — MTA officials are scrambling to ensure New York’s subway system doesn’t turn into a rolling petri dish for a new wave of coronavirus infections once state officials begin easing lockdown measures.With nearly 6 million daily commuters pre-pandemic and not enough space to sneeze — let alone stand several feet apart — there’s a growing concern that a return to regular work life will make some straphangers super-spreaders.Rules put in place earlier this month that require subway riders to wear face coverings are expected to remain in place for months to come, officials said. But even wi... (more…)