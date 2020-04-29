Singapore launches first drone delivery service
Singapore’s first drone delivery service has begun by taking vitamins to a ship, with its operator saying Wednesday the devices are crucial in reducing human contact during the coronavirus pandemic.
The use of drones is part of the city-state’s drive to embrace technological innovation, as well as an effort to tackle a manpower shortage in a country of just 5.7 million.
The drone delivered two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of vitamins to the ship owned by Eastern Pacific Shipping, its first paying customer, said F-drones, the company behind the service.
The flight on April 19 lasted seven minutes and was over a distance of 2.7 kilometres (1.7 miles), it said.
“Besides being efficient, delivery drones can also reduce unnecessary human contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said F-drones chief executive Nicolas Ang.
F-drones said it plans to develop drones that can deliver 100 kilos over distances of 100 kilometres to ships and offshore platforms by the second half of 2021.
Deliveries offshore are currently being done by small boats and helicopters but the company said the use of its unmanned vehicles will save up to 80 percent of the cost and is more environmentally friendly.
Singapore’s civil aviation authority has got behind the use of drones, and is working with industry players as it seeks to shape regulation for the sector.
Australia marks 250th anniversary of Cook landing in muted fashion
The 250th anniversary of Captain James Cook's contentious landing in Australia went largely unmarked Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of long-planned commemorative events.
On April 29, 1770, Captain Cook sailed the Endeavour into Botany Bay -- called Kamay in the local indigenous language -- an event that is increasingly being seen through the eyes of the Aboriginal Australians who were on the shore.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the anniversary represented "a merging of histories", calling Cook an "extraordinary individual".
"The day Cook and the local indigenous community at Kamay first made contact 250 years ago changed the course of our land forever," he said.
‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53
Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as "Slumdog Millionaire", "Life of Pi" and "The Amazing Spider-Man", has died aged 53, his publicist said Wednesday.
The Bollywood star, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier this week with a colon infection.
"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," his publicist said in a statement.
Born in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan on January 7, 1967, Khan discovered an early passion for acting and studied at the elite National School of Drama.
Breaking Banner
Aggressive medical debt collections continue in the shadows — even as the same hospitals are on the frontline of fighting the pandemic
Darcel Richardson knows she’s fortunate in one sense: She still has her job as a vocational counselor in Baltimore. But despite that, she won’t be able to make her rent payment this month because she’s not getting her full salary for a while. More than $400 per biweekly paycheck — about a quarter of her after-tax income — has been siphoned off by Johns Hopkins University for unpaid medical bills at one of its hospitals.
Richardson, 60, got word of the garnishment from her employer just as the coronavirus pandemic was arriving in full force last month. “My job was going to take the money out. They don’t want to get in trouble,” she said. “I spoke with our payroll accountant, and the bottom line was, even though the crisis had begun, they still had to pay my money to them.”