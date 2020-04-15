Social media messages in China reveal insights into the mental health effects of the coronavirus pandemic
After the declaration of COVID-19, the Chinese population showed an increase in anxiety and depression and a decrease in happiness and life satisfaction. This finding comes from a report that analyzed user messages from China’s social media platform, Weibo. The report was published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.Evidence from the aftermath of the SARS epidemic in 2003 suggests that the uncertain and evolving nature of a coronavirus outbreak can lead to emotional and cognitive consequences, triggering stress and anxiety in the public. Researchers highli…
Majority of young adults ignored social distancing orders, survey suggests
We’ve all heard it incessantly for the past month amid the coronavirus outbreak: “maintain social distancing.”But despite shutting down businesses, working from home and traveling less, people still went out in droves to go on jogs and meet friends and family, a new study from Stanford University suggests.Stanford researchers Eleni Linos and Jeff Hancock collected a total of 20,734 responses to a survey posted on Twitter, Facebook and NextDoor and found that 39.8% of respondents said they were not complying with social distancing recommendations made by the state in the middle of March.The dat... (more…)
Spain goes (partly) back to work with a message for US coronavirus efforts: Test, test, test
Even as Americans debate who has the authority to restart the economy, Spain let nonessential workers return to work this week.This is a bold — some say foolhardy — move by the Spanish government, given that Spain has the third largest coronavirus death toll, a terrible figure of 18,000, lagging only behind the United States and Italy.But, as President Donald Trump wrongly proclaims he has “total” authority to reopen the country, perhaps by May 1, and as several state governors contemplate how to do so, the Spanish experiment deserves our attention.All the more so because Spain recognizes some... (more…)
A long Texas road trip for 525,000 masks
All it took was one little call to spur Tom Banning into action, undertaking a giant mission across a very large state -- distributing 525,000 masks to health care providers around Texas, a sprawling landmass roughly the size of France.
In mid-March, amid the emerging US coronavirus outbreak, the doctor was contacted by a golf buddy who had come into possession of hundreds of thousands of professional-grade masks from Mexico and wondered whether Banning knew anyone who might be in need.
"The whole state is looking for this PPE!" Banning said, using the acronym for personal protective equipment -- vital everyday items such as masks and gowns that health care professionals depend on to protect themselves.