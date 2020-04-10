‘Sociopath’ Trump walloped for bragging about rising stock market as coronavirus ravages America: ‘Over 16,000 people died you ghoul’

Donald Trump kicked off Friday morning boasting about a rebounding stock market that is starting to come back from a major collapse as the result of coronavirus pandemic crippling America — due in no small part to his administration’s mishandling of the healthcare crisis.

According to the president, “This week, in only 4 days, we had the biggest Stock Market increase since 1974. We have a great chance for the really big bounce when the Invisible Enemy is gone!”

Twitter commenters were quick to fire back at the president, pointing out that people are dying and now is no time to take credit for a market that went into a tailspin because of his own bumbling response to the pandemic.

See below:

This week, in only 4 days, we had the biggest Stock Market increase since 1974. We have a great chance for the really big bounce when the Invisible Enemy is gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

Donald Trump knew dangers of COVID19 beginning of January. He should have been pushing social distancing, lockdowns, school closures, medical supply production, mask wearing all beginning of February, not late-March. He screwed up big time. Don’t let anyone forget the facts — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) April 10, 2020

Over 16,000 people died you ghoul — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 10, 2020

Does this mean you're going to resign? Because THAT would get the market jumping. — Greg Olear (@gregolear) April 10, 2020

This is wrong. He's closer to 300lbs all day long. — KM_Cash (@km_cash) April 10, 2020

PEOPLE ARE DYING BY THE THOUSANDS, GOOFUS — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 10, 2020

16,676 Americans have died since you started lying to them about this virus. The enemy is visible and we're voting your behind out in November. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 10, 2020

And the single largest DROP is the StockMarkets!! Everything gained in the last 4 years was wiped out in just a few days! Worse than the last depression/recession!! Most small stock market investors were wiped out! So please shut up!! — Anne Millard🌊🌊🌊 (@johannamillard) April 10, 2020

We’ve also had the highest death toll and record unemployment. But we’re glad your stocks are doing well, sir. — Barry Schapiro, MD, FAAOS (@bschapiroMD) April 10, 2020

And ratings. Don’t forget ratings. — Kelly Reuss (@Mrsreusster) April 10, 2020

The stock market is not a true reflection of the economy. There’s almost 20 million people out of work and 500,000 people who are homeless and 1 in 7 are food insecure. — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) April 10, 2020

16,000 americans are dead. 20+ million out of work. no one cares about stocks — Jeff Lewis (@ChicagoPhotoSho) April 10, 2020

Pretty weird how the stock market shoots up while millions of people are losing their jobs. Great system! — Rob (@robrousseau) April 10, 2020