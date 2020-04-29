Quantcast
Connect with us

South Carolina mayors warn residents ‘don’t go to Georgia’: ‘They don’t have a handle on the virus’

Published

1 hour ago

on

South Carolina mayors don’t want their neighbors to the south traveling to their cities and potentially spreading the coronavirus.

Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is loosening his state’s social distancing guidelines as the pandemic rages, but officials in South Carolina aren’t ready to reopen just yet, reported The Daily Beast.

“I’m telling my folks, don’t go to Georgia,” said Horney Mitchell, mayor of Gifford, South Carolina. “What I tell them is (to) stay home and stay safe. Do not cross the Georgia line.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell doesn’t like telling people what to do, but he said the risks are just too great.

“They don’t have a handle on the virus yet, and we are that close to Georgia, some of our folks will travel there and may retract something back this way,” said Mitchell, a Democrat. “So I’m very scared about that.”

Kemp announced last week that businesses — including gyms, barbers and bowling alleys — could reopen, and restaurants and theaters can reopen next week, although President Donald Trump and the majority of Georgia residents say he should wait.

“I think it’s given people at least the belief that things were back to normal, or soon to be back to normal,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who said that’s “absolutely not” the case.

South Carolina — which has reported more than 5,700 cases, compared with more than 24,700 in Georgia — is also moving toward reopening, but Republican Gov. Henry McMaster hasn’t been quite as aggressive as Kemp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is very scary,” said Francenia Ellis, mayor of Furman, South Carolina. “Because I do believe that we still need to be more cautious about this thing.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters seizing on anti-lockdown fever to further push the president’s 2020 message

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Outside groups backing President Donald Trump's re-election campaign are pushing to end statewide lockdowns through public protests and insidious conspiracy theories.

Their efforts contradict the administration's own guidelines, but the pro-Trump right has coalesced around opposition to social distancing guidelines as part of their broader efforts to re-elect the president, reported ABC News.

Trump himself has tweeted out calls to "liberate" states governed by Democrats, but protests have erupted even in states where Republican governors have implemented stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

What chimpanzees could teach Trump about leadership

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

In this time of global pandemic, when life and livelihoods are under threat and our normal routines are on pause, it seems useful to stop and consider what kind of leadership America has, circa 2020.

When I reflect on leadership, what first comes to mind is the clang and bang of a stick in hand smashing against a metal garbage-can lid. It's the story of a chimpanzee in the wild who gets his hands on that cymbal-like object — something not of his world, but belonging to the humans observing him — to create a sound-spectacle that led to his artificial rise in the group's dominance hierarchy. In a sense, he was a fake "alpha animal." He made a ruckus and harassed other chimps, but didn't do anything in the service of the group.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Feds bust fake Utah doc for hawking bogus ‘ingestible silver’ COVID-19 cure

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Federal prosecutors this week succeeded in freezing the assets of a Utah man who has been peddling "ingestible silver" as a miracle treatment for COVID-19.

The Daily Beast reports that prosecutors this week sought a restraining order against Gordon Pederson, a man who promotes himself as a doctor and who has been telling people that ingesting silver "can isolate and eliminate that virus."

The prosecutors called Pederson's purported miracle cures "reckless and harmful," and Judge David Barlow agreed to slap a temporary freeze on Pederson's assets, citing the "threat to the health and safety of individuals" posed by his business.

Continue Reading
 
 