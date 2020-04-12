South Korea using wristbands to insure compliance with quarantine
South Korea Using Electronic Wristbands on Quarantined – Unnecessarily; Better Less Expensive Method Uses Auto-Dialing and Voice-Recognition SoftwareQ1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreWASHINGTON, D.C. (April 11, 2020) -Finding that the number of people violating 14-day stay-home orders had surged to the point where public health is being seriously threatened, South Korea will strap wrist tracking devices – similar to the ankle monitors long used in the U.S. to track people awaiting trials – to the wrists of people who disobey quarantine mandates, officials said Saturday.It’s High …
Anne Frank’s diary more relevant than ever, 75 years on
A lifetime ago, a Jewish girl confided in her diary as she spent two years in isolation from the outside world in a doomed attempt to escape mortal danger.
Anne Frank, a teenager from Amsterdam, wrote of her hopes, fears and dreams as she and her family hid from the Nazis in a secret annexe behind a canal-side house.
Seventy-five years ago this year, after their hiding place was discovered, Anne died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany, aged 15.
But the diary that her father published after World War II won a worldwide audience as a reminder of the horrors of the Holocaust, and remains more relevant than ever.
Virus mutes Easter celebrations as US deaths top 20,000
Christians celebrated Easter Sunday under coronavirus lockdown in many countries with church pews empty and the pope on live stream, as the US death toll from the disease passed 20,000.
At the climax of Holy Week for the planet's two billion-plus Christians, congregations were shuttered at home to avoid spreading the pathogen that has infected at least 1.7 million worldwide.
Pope Francis was set to break with centuries of tradition by taking his Easter mass online, with Saint Peter's Square -- packed every year with worshippers -- left deserted.
AFP / PHILIPPE DESMAZES Congregations were shuttered at home to avoid spreading the pathogen