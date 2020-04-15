Stacey Abrams says she’s ‘ready to serve’ as VP: ‘I would be an excellent runningmate’

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams recently touted her qualifications for vice president.

In an interview with Elle, Abrams explained that she would be “an excellent runningmate” for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Yes. I would be honored,” Abrams said. “I would be an excellent running mate. I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy.”

“I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve,” she added.

