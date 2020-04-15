Quantcast
Stacey Abrams says she’s ‘ready to serve’ as VP: ‘I would be an excellent runningmate’

7 mins ago

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams recently touted her qualifications for vice president.

In an interview with Elle, Abrams explained that she would be “an excellent runningmate” for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Yes. I would be honored,” Abrams said. “I would be an excellent running mate. I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy.”

“I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve,” she added.

2020 Election

Pence criticized by longtime associates for standing silent while Trump claimed ‘total authority’

8 mins ago

April 15, 2020

Longtime observers -- as well as friends -- of Mike Pence are expressing shock and dismay that the vice president stood by silently on Monday when Donald Trump claimed that, as president, he has "total authority" to do as he pleases, saying the president's bold assertion goes against everything Pence has always professed to believe.

In interviews with Politico's Adam Wren, one of Pence's rivals who has maintained good relations with the Indiana lawmaker, as well as the veep's biographer, said Pence is a changed man under Trump.

Trump’s CDC director calls WHO a ‘great partner’ even after president freezes their funding

15 mins ago

April 15, 2020

President Donald Trump this week ordered a freeze on funding to the World Health Organization over its supposed deference to the Chinese government.

However, Trump-appointed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield told "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday that he still wants to work with the WHO despite the president cutting off its funding.

"You know, I'm just going to say the WHO has been a longstanding partner for CDC," he said, as reported by Politico. "We've worked together to fight health crises all around the world. We continue to do that... WHO has been a long-term and still is a great partner for us."

