Quantcast
Connect with us

Stimulus oversight panel has only one member — and he’s communicating via an unverified Twitter account: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Tuesday, Bloomberg News painted a damning picture of the current state of a key congressionally-created watchdog group to oversee the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus program.

“On April 6, Bharat Ramamurti became the first person named to the Congressional Oversight Commission supposed to police the massive coronavirus relief fund. A former top staffer for Senator Elizabeth Warren, Ramamurti expected to have company — the new law requires congressional leaders to appoint a five-member panel,” wrote Joshua Green. “He’s still waiting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the CARES Act, one member of the commission each is picked by the four congressional leaders — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), with the chairperson chosen jointly by Pelosi and McConnell. But so far, only Schumer has acted, appointing Ramamurti.

“As tens of billions of taxpayer dollars from the $2.2 trillion relief bill begin flowing out the door, Ramamurti remains the lone member appointed to the panel,” continued the report. “With no colleagues, no staff, and no office, he’s had to rely on one of the few avenues he has to communicate with the public: his unverified Twitter feed.”

“Under the new law, the disbursement of Treasury funds triggers a countdown clock that requires the oversight commission to produce its first public report within 30 days,” wrote Green. “Lacking a better option, Ramamurti took to Twitter to react to the new Fed programs and give the public an idea of what sorts of questions the commission — that is, he — would try to address in its initial report. ‘I hate to be that guy pointing you to his tweets,’ he said, ‘but I put out 9 or 10 questions on a bunch of the new actions. It would be great to start providing answers. It’s important because the money, and the economic crisis, is moving so quickly that you want to be able to exercise proper oversight.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump ripped for ‘transparent campaign stunt’ get his name on stimulus checks

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

On Tuesday, reports showed that President Donald Trump plans to require the Treasury Department to put his name on every paper stimulus check that goes out to U.S. households — with the result that many people's checks will be delayed unnecessarily for political points.

Commenters on social media were outraged by the president's decision to put his own ego above ensuring that critical relief goes out to Americans in a timely fashion.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rand Paul’s new look provides much-needed laughter for locked-down Americans

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) grew a beard while recovering from COVID-19 coronavirus.

Paul, a graduate of the Duke University School of Medicine, has been volunteering at a local hospital after recovering from the illness.

Photos of his new look have been circulating online.

One Twitter user described his look as “professor you were warned to stay away from."

https://twitter.com/pixie_casey/status/1249803640690356224

Another compared the Kentucky Republican to a professional wrestler.

https://twitter.com/benschwartz_/status/1249810730435538945

One Twitter user asked people to suggest what people would think Paul does for a living by looking at the picture.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Unprecedented decision’ by Trump to require his name on stimulus checks could slow delivery to millions: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that the Treasury Department will be requiring every physical stimulus check being sent out to bear President Donald Trump's name.

"The unprecedented decision, finalized late Monday, means that when recipients open the $1,200 paper checks the IRS is scheduled to begin sending to 70 million Americans in coming days, 'President Donald J. Trump' will appear on the left side of the payment," reported Lisa Rein.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image