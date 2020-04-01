Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Stop lying to our faces!’ Mike Pence flayed for saying Trump never ‘belittled’ COVID-19 threat

Published

58 mins ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by falsely claiming that the president had never sought to belittle the threat the virus posed.

“I don’t believe the president has ever belittled the threat of the coronavirus,” Pence said.

A massive trail of evidence shows otherwise, however.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because of all we’ve done, the risk to the American people remains very low,” Trump said on February 26th. “When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”

“It’s going to disappear,” Trump said of the virus on February 28th. “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

“We’re the number one travel destination anywhere in the world, yet we have far fewer cases of the disease than even countries with much less travel or a much smaller population,” Trump said on February 29th.

Just over one month after Trump made those statements, America now leads the world with more than 190,000 reported COVID-19 cases and over 4,000 deaths from the disease.

Pence’s falsehood about Trump not downplaying the virus drew a swift rebuke — check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes again questions social distancing measures despite repeated warnings from experts

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., argued Tuesday that it was "way overkill" for California to keep schools closed for the rest of the academic year in order to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Nunes, who previously urged Americans to go out to their local restaurants and pubs amid the pandemic, argued that schools should reopen within weeks rather than months during an appearance on Fox News.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gullible media gushes over Trump’s ‘sober’ tone but he’ll be back to ranting like a lunatic soon enough

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Donald Trump held a press conference that sounded slightly less like the P.T. Barnum-style daily events whose ratings he's been bragging about ever since he took them over from Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump feared was hogging the spotlight. He managed to admit the death toll is likely to be a six-digit number and, after spending months minimizing the new coronavirus, even admitted this is worse than the flu. Naturally, the forever-gullible press immediately began praise Trump as if he were a two-year-old who went poo-poo in the potty like a big boy.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump casts himself as savior after threatening to put millions at risk to reopen economy by Easter

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

After alarming health experts by calling to "pack" churches by Easter, President Donald Trump claimed that he saved millions of lives by standing up to calls to lift coronavirus restrictions prematurely Tuesday during a two-hour news briefing.

Trump, who repeatedly compared the coronavirus to the "flu" and argued that the economic pain caused by social distancing restrictions was worse than the pandemic itself, declared that it was actually he who had stood up to those calling to lift the restrictions after the White House projected that 2.2 million people would have died without sustained intervention.

Continue Reading
 
 