Quantcast
Connect with us

Stormy Daniels leads chorus of critics blasting churchgoers breaking quarantine and putting the lives of their families at risk

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

With reports that some churches are going forward with Easter services on Sunday despite a nationwide stay-at-home edict from health officials and state lawmakers, adult film star Stormy Daniels — who reportedly had a dalliance with Donald Trump before he became president — led a chorus of critics in blasting churchgoers for putting themselves, their families and fellow parishioners at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the actress, if anyone feels compelled to go to church and mingle with crowds, they should remain there for 14 days until it is clear they are not infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Daniels tweeted, “Sure. Go to church today if you want to go so badly…and stay there for two weeks. There’s no cure for stupid.”

Many other Twitter commenters agreed. See below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘We are winning’: Trump brags he ‘made history’ with first ‘Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States’

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he had made history by declaring all 50 states a disaster area due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trump made the proclamation in Twitter.

For the first time in history there is a fully signed Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States. We are winning, and will win, the war on the Invisible Enemy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats have a plan to make Trump’s coronavirus China-bashing blow up in his face: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast on plans by Donald Trump's 2020 campaign to lean on anti-China rhetoric as a centerpiece of the drive to re-election, officials in Vice President Joe Biden's campaign revealed they have a plan of their own to make Trump's criticism of China over the coronavirus boomerang on the president.

With the Beast noting that the president has used xenophobia to good effect in 2016, one Trump campaign official admitted that they have plans to link China to Biden now that the president no longer has a booming economy to run on.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative lays waste to Trump and his enablers for allowing the coronavirus to drive the US ‘straight off the cliff’

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

In his column for the Washington Post, conservative Max Boot pointed out that, while the coronavirus is the worst at this time that ails the country, a close second is Donald Trump and his rabid supporters who have held the country up from stemming the deadly tide of the pandemic.

As Boot explained, "The most dangerous contagion we now confront is the coronavirus, which has killed more than 20,000 Americans and thrown more than 16 million out of work. The second-most-dangerous contagion is the conspiracy-mongering, hostility to science and outright irrationality promulgated by President Trump and his loudmouth media enablers,'before adding, "It will take intensive contact tracing to follow the spread of crackpot ideas: Is Trump infecting the cable news hosts, or are they infecting him? Suffice it to say, the president and his media fans are both afflicted with perilous misconceptions that are making the threat from the coronavirus far more acute."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image