Stormy Daniels leads chorus of critics blasting churchgoers breaking quarantine and putting the lives of their families at risk

With reports that some churches are going forward with Easter services on Sunday despite a nationwide stay-at-home edict from health officials and state lawmakers, adult film star Stormy Daniels — who reportedly had a dalliance with Donald Trump before he became president — led a chorus of critics in blasting churchgoers for putting themselves, their families and fellow parishioners at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the actress, if anyone feels compelled to go to church and mingle with crowds, they should remain there for 14 days until it is clear they are not infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Daniels tweeted, “Sure. Go to church today if you want to go so badly…and stay there for two weeks. There’s no cure for stupid.”

Many other Twitter commenters agreed. See below:

Sure. Go to church today if you want to go so badly…and stay there for two weeks. There’s no cure for stupid. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

LOCK THEM IN. — amrigg (@amrigg) April 12, 2020

True, but my issue is this: COVID-19 is contagious. These people aren’t simply going to stay in church; they’re going to go out to food shop and get other supplies…so they still can infect others before they kick the bucket. — Fardreamer (@Fardreamer) April 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s what I say. I’ll even volunteer to bolt the damn doors shut from the outside. — ‍⚕️⚕️ (@SeasTheDay37) April 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exactly even the Pope is doing Easter service without a congregation — Bajanking (@bajanking43) April 12, 2020

The 4th Commandment only says to keep this day Holy, it didn’t say anything about having to be in a building surrounded by everyone or else you get punished. The only people doing this are the same whack jobs who would appear in a Stephen King novel. — Benjamin Oscar (@BenjaminOscar77) April 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And the Reality show Master knows this. — Deon Colchester (@ColchesterDeon) April 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And that works perfectly. — Professional Pale Bitch (@ainthavingit) April 12, 2020

I always thought that God made house calls? Happy and Safe Easter Stormy! — Ron Bouffard (@BouffardRon) April 12, 2020

Actually that might be the cure for stupid. — Becca Lynn (@BeccaLynnMinkin) April 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Evangelical America. The best at hating, the worst at thinking… — ☛ Ⓥ ☚ (@Guasamayeton) April 12, 2020

Lock the doors then toss in the occasional sack of potatoes until they Thunderdome themselves down to just one survivor. — Travis DeCoster (@MyStupidTown) April 12, 2020