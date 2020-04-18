Quantcast
‘Students for Trump’ founder urges ‘peaceful rebellion’ against coronavirus shutdown orders

Published

1 min ago

on

Right-wing rage against COVID-19 shutdown orders continues to escalate in America.

“During a virtual convention on Friday for Students for Trump, the college campus arm of Turning Point USA, the group’s founder Charlie Kirk urged members to launch a ‘peaceful rebellion against governors’ in states like Michigan and Wisconsin,” ABC News reported Saturday.

Michigan and Wisconsin have Democratic Party governors but are considered must-win for Trump to be reelected in November.

“Kirk, speaking to over 500 members of the conservative nonprofit organization geared at activating college students to reelect the president who tuned in to the event, derided governors like Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer for encroaching on their rights and urged them to join the protests around the country,” ABC reported.

“A day after his comments, Kirk appeared on a Trump campaign digital event Saturday night hosted by Lara Trump,” the network noted. “Two Trump campaign advisers, Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, and John Pence, the vice president’s nephew, appeared at the virtual convention following Kirk’s comments.”

The same day Kirk made his comments about rebellion, Trump retweeted him eleven times.

