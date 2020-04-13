Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Survival of the filthiest’: Conservative explains how Trump aides flourish and others are destroyed by his ‘culture of corruption’

Published

1 min ago

on

In a brutally blunt column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis accuses close aides and appointees of the president of being willing participants in what he calls “trickle-down Trumpism” that rewards the sycophants and punishes truth-tellers.

According to longtime Republican Lewis who has become one of the president’s most virulent critics, the highly controversial and unceremonious firing of Navy Captain Brett Crozier is a perfect example of what can happen if the president feels slighted and a Trump appointee seeks to find favor with his boss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consider the case of the acting Navy Secretary who reassigned the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and referred to him as ‘stupid’ during a speech to the ship’s crew,” he wrote. ” Just as the mob boss doesn’t have to explicitly order a hit (‘nice house you got there, it’d be a shame if something happened to it…’), Trump didn’t have to ask, Who shall rid me of this troublesome captain?’ for Navy brass to know exactly how to treat Captain Crozier, whose letter pleading for help with a coronavirus outbreak on his ship risked embarrassing them—and the president. Indeed, one danger of not acting as quickly as Trump would want is that failing to do so might invite his intervention.”

The conservative then pointed out how the president treated a Navy Seal accused of murder by his fellow soldiers.

“Consider the case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was accused of war crimes. He was granted clemency by Trump after his comrades risked their careers to report his alleged atrocities,” Lewis recalled. “And what about the Navy Secretary who wanted to remove Gallagher’s Trident, thus preserving some semblance of proper discipline and adherence to a normal chain-of-command? He was removed. A victim of the ultimate cancel culture. The nail that sticks up gets hammered down. That’s how we are being trained to conform to Trumpism.”

Using that as a springboard, Lewis explained, “Trickle-down Trumpism doesn’t just prove Hayek’s maxim that in an authoritarian regime, the ‘worst get on top.’ It’s not survival of the fittest, it’s survival of the filthiest. It also proves the notion that ‘no good deed goes unpunished.'”

“Trump values attributes like toughness, loyalty (to him), and (the perception of) winning. He has no interest in things like the rule of law, fighting corruption, or prudence. And he hates it when other people grab the spotlight, blow the whistle (on behavior that reflects poorly on him), or otherwise raise topics that might be inconvenient,” he elaborated. “Trump’s style and priorities are contagious—even absent direct contact. It’s a culture of corruption that is infecting even our most revered institutions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tying it to the current coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 22,000 Americans — and reports that Dr. Anthony Fauci is now being smeared by Trump acolytes — Lewis warned, “Ironically, this is coming to a head at the very moment when the tragic consequences of a culture that punishes truth-tellers have never been more apparent and terrifying.”

“Trump has created a culture that figuratively murders the messenger and rewards the executioner,” he concluded. ” The moral of the story is obvious. And if Trump loses re-election in 2020, it might end up being the cautionary tale that comes to define his presidency.”

You can read more here (subscription required).

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist explains why Anthony Fauci ‘poses a threat’ to the ‘bizarre presidency’ of Trump

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci — the 79-year-old immunologist and Brooklyn native who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a key member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force — has had a very difficult job in recent weeks. Giving the American people straight talk about the deadly pandemic without offending the hypersensitive and volatile Trump is no easy task. But impressively, Fauci has managed to pull it off — so far. And Never Trump conservative Charlie Sykes, in an article for The Bulwark, wonders how much longer Fauci will be able to keep it up.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign sues NBC station for defamation over ‘insidious’ and ‘dangerous’ coronavirus attack ad

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump campaign has launched a lawsuit against a Wisconsin NBC station after it aired an advertisement critical of the federal government's coronavirus response.

The lawsuit was posted on the Trump campaign website on Monday. The advertisement was created by Priorities USA political action committee.

"The advertisement, entitled 'Exponential Threat,' does not just contain false and defamatory statements about President Trump—it is far more insidious and, ultimately, far more dangerous," the lawsuit states.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump wants to know ‘what the hell is happening’ at Fox News: ‘It’s a whole new ballgame over there’

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attacked Fox News over the weekend, asking "what the hell is happening" at the right-leaning network.

The president specifically targeted Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, complaining on Twitter that he was "even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd." The insults drew a rare public rebuke of the president from one of the co-hosts of "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews," Trump wrote in the Sunday afternoon tweet. "I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It's a whole new ballgame over there!"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image